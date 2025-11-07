The Tab

Wait, Selling Sunset production ‘pushed’ Jason to fire Nicole and it wasn’t his decision?!

Shock! It was all staged

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

It’s been claimed that Selling Sunset production “pushed” Jason Oppenheim to fire Nicole Young in season nine of the show, and the decision wasn’t all his own. The drama between Chrishell and Nicole was at the forefront of the latest episodes, and in one dramatic scene we saw the Oppenheim twins sit Nicole down and dismiss her from the office.

This came after a fiery dinner party, and Nicole’s horrific comments about Chrishell’s parents – that she still won’t apologise for. At the dinner, the topic of conversation moved to previous allegations about Nicole’s alleged drug use. Chrishell had previously made comments on the show about Nicole being “on drugs”.

Nicole then said to Chrishell: “Honey, you’re confusing me with your parents, ok? You seem to be obsessed with drugs.” Chrishell’s parents both tragically passed away from lung cancer, and their deaths had nothing to do with drug use.

Nicole on Selling Sunset

via Netflix

Following this, Nicole was invited to the office to chat with her bosses. After discussing the incident, Jason finally said: “Neither Brett or I are happy about having to do this, but you’re going to have to leave this office. That’s the only solution right now.”

However, Chrishell has now revealed in an interview that decision wasn’t all down to Jason, the creators had a big say in making that part of the show’s storyline. She has said production was set on “not having a negative season”.

Most Read

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

In an interview with Variety, Chrishell was asked if she was shocked by the decision Jason and Brett made, to let Nicole go. “I’m sure Jason is also pushed by production because they want to make the show light, and she [Nicole] keeps bringing it down to a dark place,” she said.

“I wasn’t that surprised, because I knew how production felt. They all checked in with me after, and promised me we weren’t going to have a negative season. Then that was the very first dinner we had. I wasn’t that surprised because I already knew what the goal of the season was. You add her to the mix and all it does is bring out a negative, heavy energy.”

Chrishell then said when she found out Nicole was leaving she was “excited” and “happy”. Honestly, you can’t blame her there.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Selling Sunset agent Emma Hernan and boyfriend Blake

A full timeline of the on-off relationship between Selling Sunset’s Emma and boyfriend Blake

The full song G Flip wrote about Selling Sunset’s Emma and boyfriend Blake is actually brutal

Mary Selling Sunset transformation

Mary’s wild transformation over the years, and what work Selling Sunset agent has had done

Latest

Wait, Selling Sunset production ‘pushed’ Jason to fire Nicole and it wasn’t his decision?!

Hayley Soen

Shock! It was all staged

The four celebs who have already been asked to do The Celebrity Traitors series two

Ellissa Bain

The cast is going to be stacked

Review: just RED

Madeleine Wood

A painful and soulful portrait of a life with chronic pain

selling sunset agent emma hernan and rich boyfriend blake davis on selling sunset and then on the yacht

Selling Sunset’s Emma goes into detail about how her boyfriend Blake Davis became so rich

Claudia Cox

Apparently he does do some work

It’s time: Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Manchester Christmas Markets

Jessica Owen

Anyone fancy a Yorkshire pudding wrap?

Here’s a guide to the best spots for an autumn walk in London

Reo Lane

From someone who takes their step count seriously

Wait, is ChatGPT really banning health advice? Here’s what’s actually happening

Hebe Hancock

What will I use to diagnose myself now?!

It might be a week away, but these details have already leaked about the outcome of MAFS UK

Hayley Soen

At the end of the last episode, it was teased a bride had slept with someone else

Millie Bobby Brown David Harbour harassment claims

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour finally debunk those wild ‘harassment’ claims for good

Suchismita Ghosh

The Duffer Brothers also called the rumours ‘wildly inaccurate’

MAFS UK 2025 couple split after the show as groom goes back to his ‘Playboy lifestyle’

Ellissa Bain

Apparently things quickly changed after the experiment

Wait, Selling Sunset production ‘pushed’ Jason to fire Nicole and it wasn’t his decision?!

Hayley Soen

Shock! It was all staged

The four celebs who have already been asked to do The Celebrity Traitors series two

Ellissa Bain

The cast is going to be stacked

Review: just RED

Madeleine Wood

A painful and soulful portrait of a life with chronic pain

selling sunset agent emma hernan and rich boyfriend blake davis on selling sunset and then on the yacht

Selling Sunset’s Emma goes into detail about how her boyfriend Blake Davis became so rich

Claudia Cox

Apparently he does do some work

It’s time: Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Manchester Christmas Markets

Jessica Owen

Anyone fancy a Yorkshire pudding wrap?

Here’s a guide to the best spots for an autumn walk in London

Reo Lane

From someone who takes their step count seriously

Wait, is ChatGPT really banning health advice? Here’s what’s actually happening

Hebe Hancock

What will I use to diagnose myself now?!

It might be a week away, but these details have already leaked about the outcome of MAFS UK

Hayley Soen

At the end of the last episode, it was teased a bride had slept with someone else

Millie Bobby Brown David Harbour harassment claims

Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour finally debunk those wild ‘harassment’ claims for good

Suchismita Ghosh

The Duffer Brothers also called the rumours ‘wildly inaccurate’

MAFS UK 2025 couple split after the show as groom goes back to his ‘Playboy lifestyle’

Ellissa Bain

Apparently things quickly changed after the experiment