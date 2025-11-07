Wait, Selling Sunset production ‘pushed’ Jason to fire Nicole and it wasn’t his decision?!

5 seconds ago

It’s been claimed that Selling Sunset production “pushed” Jason Oppenheim to fire Nicole Young in season nine of the show, and the decision wasn’t all his own. The drama between Chrishell and Nicole was at the forefront of the latest episodes, and in one dramatic scene we saw the Oppenheim twins sit Nicole down and dismiss her from the office.

This came after a fiery dinner party, and Nicole’s horrific comments about Chrishell’s parents – that she still won’t apologise for. At the dinner, the topic of conversation moved to previous allegations about Nicole’s alleged drug use. Chrishell had previously made comments on the show about Nicole being “on drugs”.

Nicole then said to Chrishell: “Honey, you’re confusing me with your parents, ok? You seem to be obsessed with drugs.” Chrishell’s parents both tragically passed away from lung cancer, and their deaths had nothing to do with drug use.

Following this, Nicole was invited to the office to chat with her bosses. After discussing the incident, Jason finally said: “Neither Brett or I are happy about having to do this, but you’re going to have to leave this office. That’s the only solution right now.”

However, Chrishell has now revealed in an interview that decision wasn’t all down to Jason, the creators had a big say in making that part of the show’s storyline. She has said production was set on “not having a negative season”.

In an interview with Variety, Chrishell was asked if she was shocked by the decision Jason and Brett made, to let Nicole go. “I’m sure Jason is also pushed by production because they want to make the show light, and she [Nicole] keeps bringing it down to a dark place,” she said.

“I wasn’t that surprised, because I knew how production felt. They all checked in with me after, and promised me we weren’t going to have a negative season. Then that was the very first dinner we had. I wasn’t that surprised because I already knew what the goal of the season was. You add her to the mix and all it does is bring out a negative, heavy energy.”

Chrishell then said when she found out Nicole was leaving she was “excited” and “happy”. Honestly, you can’t blame her there.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now.