selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Erm, so the golden trio of Selling Sunset girlies – Chelsea Lazkani, Chrishell Stause and Emma Hernan – are no more. Chrishell has made it pretty clear she no longer wants to be Emma’s friend, as she is clearly not a fan of her new boyfriend Blake Davis. Emma has finally spilled about where she stands with Chelsea after all this fallout.

Earlier this week, Chrishell mentoined that Chelsea doesn’t speak to Emma anymore either . Emma has now explained what happened to her friendship with Chelsea after the reunion.

According to Emma, the problem first arose because her Selling Sunset co-workers “hold me to such a high standard” that they would never like a boyfriend of hers.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “Chelsea says in one of the scenes, ‘99.9 per cent of guys will never be good enough for you’, and I think that’s okay. They’re coming from a loving place, but it’s also not okay to judge every single person that I’m with based on you guys holding me to this high, high standard. It’s an unattainable thing.”

She said that argument with Chelsea and the rest of the Selling Sunset cast at the reunion was “a lot” and “emotionally draining”. After filming wrapped, Chelsea went back to Emma’s trailer and they spoke in private. They don’t seem to have spoken very much since.

Emma explained: “I love Chelsea. I will always love Chelsea from the bottom of my heart. It was one of those things where… I just needed to take a step away from the show and the drama of it all. It was tough.”

Emma did not confirm whether Chelsea had actually snubbed her. She said her lack of communication with Chelsea and the other cast members was down to her leaving Los Angeles after the reunion, and not returning for numerous weeks.

selling sunset emma chrishell chelsea

I fear these days may be in the past
(Image via Netflix)

She continued: “That’s why when everyone’s like, ‘Oh, Emma hasn’t talked to this person, or this person.’ I’ve just been with my family and enjoying that because it was so heavy and so difficult.”

Emma found it “hard” to watch back parts of Selling Sunset season nine now her friendships with Chelsea and Chrishell have changed. “We really did have such a special… it’s hard to watch. So, I think that’s the toughest thing for me. And you see how much Chelsea, Chrishell and myself have each other’s backs. Hopefully some time will help everyone, and everyone can take a breather.

“I’m just at a place where I want to move forward and hopefully bring some positivity back into my life and everyone’s life.”

Featured image via Netflix.

celebrity traitors friends

Revealed: Which Celebrity Traitors cast members are mates and which have major beef off air

Becky Devonshire-Pay

I would not want to be left in a room with Jonathan and Ruth

selling sunset emma hernan and chelsea in season nine

Selling Sunset agent Emma spills on exactly where she stands with Chelsea after the reunion

Claudia Cox

Chelsea is not a fan of Emma’s new boyfriend

Spotify Weekly listening stats

Spotify finally now gives you your weekly listening stats, so here’s how to find them on the app

Harrison Brocklehurst

Now you don’t have to wait a full year for Wrapped!

MAFS UK 2025 cast 180 wedding day

All the MAFS UK 2025 cast members who did a total 180 in personality after walking down the aisle

Suchismita Ghosh

I really had high hopes from some of them

There’s even more evidence Steven really wasn’t on Hinge during MAFS UK, and it’s solid

Ellissa Bain

It actually adds up

Step aside Keye, a different MAFS UK 2025 groom is secretly even more rich than him

Hayley Soen

I wasn’t expecting this!

Looking for love? Here are seven ways to meet your soulmate at Exeter Uni

Emily Thackeray

Some tricks to hopefully kick off your love life before the end of term one x

Kier Starmer has just revealed his favourite music from back when he was a Leeds student

Toby Almond

The prime minister said studying at Leeds opened him up to ‘a new chapter of music’

Danny D

All of Lily Phillips’ filthy pictures and videos from her meet up with the legendary Danny D

Kieran Galpin

The collab was filmed in a gorg mansion

Professor Lindsay Oades to Lead University of York’s Mumbai Campus

Josie Broomhead

The University has appointed Professor Lindsay Oades as the new Provost for its eagerly anticipated Mumbai campus.

