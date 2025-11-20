The Tab
Where Polly Brindle stands with her boyfriend Luke now after their fling on Selling The OC

He’s dated four other reality stars

In season four of Selling The OC, Tyler set up Polly with a guy called Luke. They really seemed to hit it off. So, who was Polly’s new boyfriend on Selling The OC, and where do they stand now? We have answers.

Polly’s boyfriend on Selling The OC has dated four other reality TV stars

She was dating Luke Gulbranson, a real estate agent / influencer / reality TV participant / close acquaintance of Tyler. This guy appears to be a big fan of reality TV. He was on a show called Summer House. Luke has also dated two other cast members from Summer House, Ashley Darby from the Real Housewives of Pontomac, and Tayshia Adams from The Bachelorette.

selling the oc polly and the boyfriend luke

Polly, Luke and a very expensive patch of grass in the Orange County
(Image via Netflix)

They don’t seem to be together still

Polly and Luke haven’t posted a single pic together, which is pretty sus. She also hinted in a Tudum interview that their relationship hadn’t really gone anywhere since they filmed season four of Selling The OC in spring. Polly said that “Luke is great” and getting to know him on the show “was fun”, but that she wasn’t up for progressing the relationship while he was living in New York.

Polly has gained a boyfriend since Selling The OC

Polly confirmed on an episode of the Sunshine Secret of OC podcast that she’s no longer single.

It looks like she’s with a guy called Meyer Swanepoel. Polly shared a carousel of pics featuring her and Meyer dressed up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for Halloween, then looking pretty couple-y. A Selling The OC viewer commented: “Love this new man for you!” and Polly replied: “Same! He was worth the wait!”

Meyer is from South Africa, and he used to play rugby professionally. He ran a brokerage in San Diego, but now works for Compass in San Diego.

Selling Sunset and Selling The OC are available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

