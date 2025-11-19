The Tab
selling sunset cast and then selling the oc cast agents

Revealed: The Selling Sunset and Selling The OC agents without actual real estate licences

I bet they’d pass exams in drama and theatrics, though

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The agents in Selling The OC and Selling Sunset appear to be the only people left under the illusion that these Netflix shows are actually about real estate. A large chunk of the agents didn’t actually have real estate licences when they were in some (or all) of Selling The OC and Selling Sunset. Oops.

Ali

Alexandra Harper managed to be a core cast member for two seasons of a real estate show without ever being a licensed realtor. Impressive. She quit Selling The OC because her “talents and passions are inside a home. Not selling one.” Well, at leat she finally admitted defeat.

Amanza

selling sunset agent amanza

She still gets to come to the reunion
(Image via Netflix)

Well, at least Amanza has given up pretending to sell houses. Her main role in season nine of Selling Sunset seemed to be to throw parties for everyone to argue at. Amanza obtained her licence in March 2020 – that’s after she’d filmed eight episodes of Selling Sunset. Amanza is still listed on The Oppenheim Group website as a “realtor associate / interior design specialist”. However, her real estate licence actually expired in March 2024, around the time that season eight was filmed.

Chelsea

Chelsea got her licence back in 2017, so she did have a licence for the majority of five seasons of Selling Sunset. However, it expired on 28th June, 2025. She wasn’t a qualified realtor when she filmed the season nine reunion. We only know of one house she sold by herself during her time on Selling Sunset.

Polly

Most Read

Three couples were together at MAFS UK 2025 reunion, but their statuses are very different now

selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

Polly and Fiona actually talking about real estate selling the oc

Polly and Fiona actually talking about real estate
(Image via Netflix)

Fear not, Polly is now a qualified real estate agent. But she hadn’t taken her realtor exams when Jason offered her a job at The Oppenheim Group ahead of season one of Selling The OC. Wow, maybe I should DM him my CV and see what happens.

Sandra

Well, she is a now qualified to sell houses. She wasn’t when Selling Sunset season nine was filmed in late 2024 and early 2025. Sandra obtained her licence on 15th May 2025.

Chrishell has complained about this at length. She accused Sandra of being “a fake realtor” and their scenes together of being staged.

Selling Sunset and Selling The OC are available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset Selling the OC TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

From most to least: How many houses each Selling The OC agent has *actually* sold

selling the oc alex hall and ashtyn

Selling The OC’s Alex Hall whips out more receipts for her feud with Ashtyn over flirting

selling sunset cast season nine feud insta

The rises in Insta followers prove who Selling Sunset viewers think won each major feud

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming