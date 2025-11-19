Revealed: The Selling Sunset and Selling The OC agents without actual real estate licences

2 days ago

The agents in Selling The OC and Selling Sunset appear to be the only people left under the illusion that these Netflix shows are actually about real estate. A large chunk of the agents didn’t actually have real estate licences when they were in some (or all) of Selling The OC and Selling Sunset. Oops.

Ali

Alexandra Harper managed to be a core cast member for two seasons of a real estate show without ever being a licensed realtor. Impressive. She quit Selling The OC because her “talents and passions are inside a home. Not selling one.” Well, at leat she finally admitted defeat.

Amanza

Well, at least Amanza has given up pretending to sell houses. Her main role in season nine of Selling Sunset seemed to be to throw parties for everyone to argue at. Amanza obtained her licence in March 2020 – that’s after she’d filmed eight episodes of Selling Sunset. Amanza is still listed on The Oppenheim Group website as a “realtor associate / interior design specialist”. However, her real estate licence actually expired in March 2024, around the time that season eight was filmed.

Chelsea

Chelsea got her licence back in 2017, so she did have a licence for the majority of five seasons of Selling Sunset. However, it expired on 28th June, 2025. She wasn’t a qualified realtor when she filmed the season nine reunion. We only know of one house she sold by herself during her time on Selling Sunset.

Polly

Fear not, Polly is now a qualified real estate agent. But she hadn’t taken her realtor exams when Jason offered her a job at The Oppenheim Group ahead of season one of Selling The OC. Wow, maybe I should DM him my CV and see what happens.

Sandra

Well, she is a now qualified to sell houses. She wasn’t when Selling Sunset season nine was filmed in late 2024 and early 2025. Sandra obtained her licence on 15th May 2025.

Chrishell has complained about this at length. She accused Sandra of being “a fake realtor” and their scenes together of being staged.

