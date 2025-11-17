A nosy look at Polly Brindle’s life in England before she brought drama to Selling The OC

2 hours ago

Polly briefly spoke about her origins in England during a date on season four of Selling The OC. If you’re feeling nosy, here’s a very thorough look at Polly Brindle’s life before Selling The OC.

Wait, where is Polly Brindle from?

Polly was born on 1st April 1986. She grew up in a small town called Barnoldswick, which about halfway between Leeds and Lancaster. Polly told the Daily Mail: “It’s way up north, very picturesque and has a very small-town mentality where everyone knows everyone else. It’s a very down-to-earth place.”

On Selling The OC, she joked the pubs outnumbered the people.

Polly lived in a four-bedroom semi-detached house with her parents, her sister Ellen and her brother Harvey. She went to John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School in Colne. She won a local fishing contest when she was 12.

When she was 15, she was scouted by a modelling agency called Industry People. Polly ditched school at 16 so she could work as a model in Athens, Paris, Barcelona and Milan. She moved to London when she was 21.

She was married for while before Selling The OC

So, Polly hasn’t publicly named her ex-husband. He’s eight years older than her, and worked as a model and a poker player. She married him when she was 24, and they relocated to Los Angeles a year later.

The marriage ended after five years. Polly found pics on her husband’s phone that showed he’d cheated. “‘Until that time I never suspected anything and I’d never snooped on him,” she told the Daily Mail, “But he came home from a trip that time and certain things just weren’t adding up.”

He flew off to England two days later. The divorce seems to have been really messy, because she had financial responsibility for their assets in the US, but he owed her money from their house in London.

Polly worked as a waitress before she was cast for Selling The OC

She explained to Burnley News: “I had been living in LA for nine years modelling/acting/waitressing/hustling and during the pandemic I lost all three of my jobs overnight.”

This gave her the time to get study for her real estate salesperson licence. Jason hired her for The Oppenheim Group before she’d actually passed her exams.

