The Tab
selling the oc polly brindle from ages ago and also now

A nosy look at Polly Brindle’s life in England before she brought drama to Selling The OC

She won a finishing contest at age 12?!

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Polly briefly spoke about her origins in England during a date on season four of Selling The OC. If you’re feeling nosy, here’s a very thorough look at Polly Brindle’s life before Selling The OC.

Wait, where is Polly Brindle from?

Polly was born on 1st April 1986. She grew up in a small town called Barnoldswick, which about halfway between Leeds and Lancaster. Polly told the Daily Mail: “It’s way up north, very picturesque and has a very small-town mentality where everyone knows everyone else. It’s a very down-to-earth place.”

On Selling The OC, she joked the pubs outnumbered the people.

polly brindle hometown barnoldswick

The view over Barnoldswick, where Polly grew up
(Credit: shaunnixon)

Polly lived in a four-bedroom semi-detached house with her parents, her sister Ellen and her brother Harvey. She went to John Fisher and Thomas More Roman Catholic High School in Colne. She won a local fishing contest when she was 12.

When she was 15, she was scouted by a modelling agency called Industry People. Polly ditched school at 16 so she could work as a model in Athens, Paris, Barcelona and Milan. She moved to London when she was 21.

She was married for while before Selling The OC

So, Polly hasn’t publicly named her ex-husband. He’s eight years older than her, and worked as a model and a poker player. She married him when she was 24, and they relocated to Los Angeles a year later.

The marriage ended after five years. Polly found pics on her husband’s phone that showed he’d cheated. “‘Until that time I never suspected anything and I’d never snooped on him,” she told the Daily Mail, “But he came home from a trip that time and certain things just weren’t adding up.”

He flew off to England two days later. The divorce seems to have been really messy, because she had financial responsibility for their assets in the US, but he owed her money from their house in London.

Polly worked as a waitress before she was cast for Selling The OC

She explained to Burnley News: “I had been living in LA for nine years modelling/acting/waitressing/hustling and during the pandemic I lost all three of my jobs overnight.”

This gave her the time to get study for her real estate salesperson licence. Jason hired her for The Oppenheim Group before she’d actually passed her exams.

Selling The OC is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via @pollybrindle and Netflix.

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling the OC TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling The OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Following Selling The OC, Alex Hall and Tyler share where they *really* stand now

selling the oc ashtyn and alex hall

Selling The OC’s Ashtyn drops receipts to prove she didn’t lie about Alex Hall flirting

Latest
Angry Ginge I'm A Celeb flat

Inside Angry Ginge’s disgusting flat that’s way worse than having to camp in I’m A Celeb jungle

Harrison Brocklehurst

He can do ANY Bushtucker trial with ease after putting up with this

Inside the heartbreaking childhood and family drama I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge left behind

Hebe Hancock

He’s opened up about it

From £75k to £250k: The pay the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates are getting has been revealed

Hayley Soen

They’re the lowest paid cast of all time

Aitch Amelia Dimoldenberg relationship

Full rundown of what went down in I’m a Celeb’s Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg’s relationship

Suchismita Ghosh

The chemistry was undeniable

selling the oc polly brindle from ages ago and also now

A nosy look at Polly Brindle’s life in England before she brought drama to Selling The OC

Claudia Cox

She won a finishing contest at age 12?!

Here’s the full I’m A Celeb 2025 schedule, including what days and times it’s on TV

Ellissa Bain

This is everything you need to know

selling the oc tyler and hannah the new girlfriend he is engaged to

Wait, who is Selling The OC agent Tyler engaged to, now his fling with Alex Hall is over?

Claudia Cox

She’s a surfer gal

Fuchsia Charity Fashion Show Lights Up Central Hall to raise money for breast cancer

Faye Robinson

York is getting stylish, and here’s your proof

Foodies listen up: Here are 7 food spots to visit with friends in Durham

May Thomson

One for the notes app

Uggs, churros and markets: Heres your sign that festive season in York has begun

Faye Robinson

The annual festivities have finally begun and I’m so excited

Angry Ginge I'm A Celeb flat

Inside Angry Ginge’s disgusting flat that’s way worse than having to camp in I’m A Celeb jungle

Harrison Brocklehurst

He can do ANY Bushtucker trial with ease after putting up with this

Inside the heartbreaking childhood and family drama I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge left behind

Hebe Hancock

He’s opened up about it

From £75k to £250k: The pay the I’m A Celeb 2025 campmates are getting has been revealed

Hayley Soen

They’re the lowest paid cast of all time

Aitch Amelia Dimoldenberg relationship

Full rundown of what went down in I’m a Celeb’s Aitch and Amelia Dimoldenberg’s relationship

Suchismita Ghosh

The chemistry was undeniable

selling the oc polly brindle from ages ago and also now

A nosy look at Polly Brindle’s life in England before she brought drama to Selling The OC

Claudia Cox

She won a finishing contest at age 12?!

Here’s the full I’m A Celeb 2025 schedule, including what days and times it’s on TV

Ellissa Bain

This is everything you need to know

selling the oc tyler and hannah the new girlfriend he is engaged to

Wait, who is Selling The OC agent Tyler engaged to, now his fling with Alex Hall is over?

Claudia Cox

She’s a surfer gal

Fuchsia Charity Fashion Show Lights Up Central Hall to raise money for breast cancer

Faye Robinson

York is getting stylish, and here’s your proof

Foodies listen up: Here are 7 food spots to visit with friends in Durham

May Thomson

One for the notes app

Uggs, churros and markets: Heres your sign that festive season in York has begun

Faye Robinson

The annual festivities have finally begun and I’m so excited