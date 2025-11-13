The Tab
A deep dive into which Selling The OC cast are legit qualified real estate agents

Some of their CVs must have been so empty

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Selling The OC is back for season four. Every now again, the cast do take a break from arguing and attempt to sell a house. So, here is a forensic investigation into how qualified the cast of Selling The OC really are to be real estate agents. Not everyone on the show actually had a real estate licence. Some had extraordinary little experience before this leading luxury brokerage offered them jobs.

Alex Hall

Yup, Alex has legit been a qualified salesperson since 2014. Her licence won’t expire until 2026.

Ali Harper

She’s not in season four, which is just as well, because she’s not actually a qualified real estate agent.

When a Selling The OC viewer asked on Instagram why Ali wasn’t returning, she replied: “Girl, because my talents and passions are inside a home. Not selling one.”

I’m impressed that she lasted two season on a property show without any propoerty qualifications, tbh.

Ashtyn Zerboni

She is a real estate agent – but hasn’t been one for very long. She only qualified in November 2023, and worked at Premier West Realty for a month before joining The O Group. Ashtyn Zerboni isn’t actually the name on her licence. The state of California’s records refer to her as Ashten Nicole Johnson.

Austin Victoria

He received his salesperson licence in 2017, and has worked at The Oppenheim Group since August 2021.

Brandi Marshall

Brandi qualified in 2017, and is all licensed up until 2029. She used to work at Active Realty in California, before switching to The O Group in July 2021.

Fiona Belle

New girl Fiona hasn’t been in real estate for long. She qualified in July 2023, and was an agent at Compass California III before she moved to The Oppenheim Group in February 2025, ready for season four of Selling The OC.

Gio Helou

Gio has a slightly different job title to the other Selling The OC cast members. The Oppenheim Group’s website describes him as a “senior realtor associate”. However, he hasn’t actually been a real estate agent for drastically longer than many other cast members. He received his licence in 2018, then Jason recruited him in early 2021.

Jason Oppenheim

A rare image of Jason not sitting behind a desk selling the oc cast qualified agents

A rare image of Jason not sitting behind a desk
(Image via Netflix)

Yes, Jason is the real deal. Can confirm he’s a qualified broker, and is the designated officer for all the agents at The Oppenheim Group.

Kaylee Ricciardi

Kaylee received her licence in 2020. She worked for three different real estate agencies before Jason hired her ready of season four.

Polly Brindle

Erm, so Polly hadn’t actually passed her exams yet when The Oppenheim Group decided to hire her. She had worked in real estate for a grand total of five months before season one of Selling The OC was filmed.

Although, Polly is the only Selling The OC cast member to actually have an active listing on The Oppenheim Group’s website right now.

Tyler Stanaland

He actually does have experience in real estate, and has has a licence since August 2010. Tyler actually left The Oppenheim Group earlier than you might think. It stopped being the brokerage responsible for his licence in October 2023 – that’s just after season two aired on Netflix. He still works at Douglas Elliman of California with his father.

Selling The OC is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

