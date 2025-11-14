The Tab
selling the oc ashtyn and alex hall

Selling The OC’s Ashtyn drops receipts to prove she didn’t lie about Alex Hall flirting

So, she wasn’t just stirring the pot?

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

The new Selling The OC agent Ashtyn Zerboni’s strengths seem to lie in starting gossiping instead of selling houses. She got into yet another row with Alex Hall, after claiming her friend Andrew felt uncomfortable with Alex flirting with him. Alex and Fiona insisted they didn’t flirt with Andrew while touring his house. Now, Ashtyn has finally whipped out receipts to evidence that she wasn’t fabricating that Alex was flirting on Selling The OC.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ashtyn read out texts supposedly between her and Andrew’s wife. Apparently, after Andrew DMed Fiona that he didn’t accuse Alex of flirting, Ashtyn reached out to his wife again.

Ashtyn explained: “I texted her afterwards, and I was like, ‘Hey, why didn’t Andrew back me up? What happened?’

“She said: ‘I think he’s mad that I even said anything.’

selling the oc alex hall and fiona and andrew who she supposedly flirted with

The viewing when Alex supposedly flirted with Andrew
(Image via Netflix)

“And I said: ‘Oh really?’

“He’s like, ‘Oh God, I didn’t want to have drama with these girls.’ So he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, miscommunication, whatever,’ to her.”

If you’re feeling lost – Ashtyn’s argument is that Andrew really did say something to his wife about flirtatious behaviour, but regretted it. So when Fiona asked Andrew about the flirting, Andrew just said it was all a “miscommunication” as he didn’t intend to start drama. Well, that plan went well.

Ashtyn didn’t actually share screenshots of these texts – she just read them out from her phone.

Most Read

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

So, we’re going off what she said that the wife said that Andrew said about what Fiona said about what Ashtyn said the wife said Andrew said about what Alex said. Honestly, could these people please have the courtesy of only gossiping on-camera in the future?

Selling The OC is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix.

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling the OC TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

selling the oc new cast members desperate attempts at fame fiona kaylee and er the other one

The new Selling The OC cast members were attempting to be famous way before the show

A full history of the drama with Selling The OC’s Tyler and Alex Hall, and his ex Brittany Snow

selling the oc agents cast

A deep dive into which Selling The OC cast are legit qualified real estate agents

Latest

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

The ultimate guide to securing your perfect second year house in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Yes, there will still be houses available after Christmas.

Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield’s newest night out

Lily Kerrison

Cheap drinks, great music and a ceiling that might upstage the DJ.

Spud Bros Express opens in Sheffield city centre

Isobel O'Mahony

Some fans of the viral sensation queued overnight on Fargate

A ranking of the cosiest study spaces at UoB

Isabella Goodridge

Because autumnal essay season deserves a soft chair and a good vibe

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth after the Steven and Joe chaos blew up girls’ night completely

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I’ll never be in my villain era’

Lily Phillips

These normal dudes ‘cracked’ Lily Phillips at her recent stunt, so here are the intense videos

Kieran Galpin

I’d say the men were happy customers, but they were all wearing balaclavas

Fake Taxi creator reveals the grim reason they have to film filthy scenes abroad

Hebe Hancock

It makes sense actually

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

The ultimate guide to securing your perfect second year house in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Yes, there will still be houses available after Christmas.

Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield’s newest night out

Lily Kerrison

Cheap drinks, great music and a ceiling that might upstage the DJ.

Spud Bros Express opens in Sheffield city centre

Isobel O'Mahony

Some fans of the viral sensation queued overnight on Fargate

A ranking of the cosiest study spaces at UoB

Isabella Goodridge

Because autumnal essay season deserves a soft chair and a good vibe

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth after the Steven and Joe chaos blew up girls’ night completely

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I’ll never be in my villain era’

Lily Phillips

These normal dudes ‘cracked’ Lily Phillips at her recent stunt, so here are the intense videos

Kieran Galpin

I’d say the men were happy customers, but they were all wearing balaclavas

Fake Taxi creator reveals the grim reason they have to film filthy scenes abroad

Hebe Hancock

It makes sense actually