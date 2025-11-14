Selling The OC’s Ashtyn drops receipts to prove she didn’t lie about Alex Hall flirting

6 hours ago

The new Selling The OC agent Ashtyn Zerboni’s strengths seem to lie in starting gossiping instead of selling houses. She got into yet another row with Alex Hall, after claiming her friend Andrew felt uncomfortable with Alex flirting with him. Alex and Fiona insisted they didn’t flirt with Andrew while touring his house. Now, Ashtyn has finally whipped out receipts to evidence that she wasn’t fabricating that Alex was flirting on Selling The OC.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ashtyn read out texts supposedly between her and Andrew’s wife. Apparently, after Andrew DMed Fiona that he didn’t accuse Alex of flirting, Ashtyn reached out to his wife again.

Ashtyn explained: “I texted her afterwards, and I was like, ‘Hey, why didn’t Andrew back me up? What happened?’

“She said: ‘I think he’s mad that I even said anything.’

“And I said: ‘Oh really?’

“He’s like, ‘Oh God, I didn’t want to have drama with these girls.’ So he’s like, ‘Yeah, yeah, miscommunication, whatever,’ to her.”

If you’re feeling lost – Ashtyn’s argument is that Andrew really did say something to his wife about flirtatious behaviour, but regretted it. So when Fiona asked Andrew about the flirting, Andrew just said it was all a “miscommunication” as he didn’t intend to start drama. Well, that plan went well.

Ashtyn didn’t actually share screenshots of these texts – she just read them out from her phone.

So, we’re going off what she said that the wife said that Andrew said about what Fiona said about what Ashtyn said the wife said Andrew said about what Alex said. Honestly, could these people please have the courtesy of only gossiping on-camera in the future?

