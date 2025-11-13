The new Selling The OC cast members were attempting to be famous way before the show

3 hours ago

After the mass exodus of the Selling The OC cast, three new agents have joined for season four. Unsurprisingly, they’ve been trying to make it big in the entertainment industry for many, many years before getting cast. Here are the many, many attempts at fame of the new Selling The OC cast members.

Ashtyn Zerboni

Her profile on The Oppenheim Group website describes her as a “socialite”. The main things she apparently brings to the table are “social connections” and being a “connoisseur of fine properties”.

Having completed the unbelievably painful task of scrolling through all 1,676 of her Instagram posts, I can confirm that Ashtyn has been trying to make it big as a fashion influencer for 11 years.

Ashtyn began modelling in her teens, doing work for Stella Laguna Beach, Khloe California and The Laundry Room. She graced the front cover of Central Valley magazine in 2024. She also appeared on TV in 2014 as part of a local telefon. Er, I guess that would be her reality TV debut?

She was in a promo video for Sephora lipstick in 2020, and a music video for a Los Angelos band called WYO in 2020.

Ashtyn has done plenty of spon con over the years, ranging from bikini clothing lines to an anti-aging collagen product.

Ashtyn describes herself as a former actor, although her career does not appear to have taken off much. Her old portfolio website says she was an “actress at the Tower Theatre and Roger Rockas dinner theatre” and does voice overs, piano playing, and singing, but it does not elaborate on the roles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashtyn Zerboni (@ashtyyn)

Fiona Belle

She’s only 23, plus she went to the University of California San Diego, so she hasn’t had as much time to apply to reality TV dating shows and the like. Her mother Kim Belle is a fashion designer who owns a clothing company called Belle Boutique, and her dad Giuliano Belle is an artist.

Kaylee Ricciardi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaylee Ricciardi (@kayleericciardi)

She already has a whopping 120,000 followers on Insta, and the show’s only been out for a day. Kaylee has been a fashion model since 2015. Her specialities appear to be impractical swimwear and unsupportive underwear.

Kaylee has loads of celeb connections. She works for a company called Pizzaslime, which predominately seems to organise parties for celebs at Coachella. Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber, Leonardo DiCaprio, Rihanna and Sabrina Carpenter all showed up to the 2024 one.

She actually does have experience in real estate. Kaylee has written about luxury housing for Vogue, W Magazine and The Wall Street Journal. Wow, she really does do it all. I bet she was buzzing when she finally made it onto a Netflix property reality show.

Selling The OC is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.