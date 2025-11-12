The Tab

Reality TV is so conservative now and it’s ruining all my favourite shows

I blame Trump

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment

Reality TV has always been messy, but lately shows like Love Is Blind and Selling Sunset are getting ruined by an underlying conservative vibe, and I’m tired of it.

love is blind season nine cast

If you watched the latest season of Love Is Blind, you may have noticed a weird vibe shift. The Netflix dating show has never been shy about tackling politics, but usually the conversations are quite balanced, and any weird takes were either shut down immediately or addressed at the reunion. In season eight, there was a whole scene at the reunion when Sarah and the Love Is Blind hosts grilled Ben for his opinions on gay marriage.

This past season was different. When Nick and Annie made some really problematic comments on the LGBTQ+ community, they were never confronted for it or even addressed at the reunion. Older seasons of Love Is Blind had way more direct reunions, with hosts Vanessa and Nick Lashay directly challenging anyone who had said something problematic. Nick and Annie’s conversation was a huge topic throughout the show, yet it was left unaddressed

@kwhitewrites

I loathe the conservative angle on Love is Blind and it’s getting worse! #loveisblind #loveisblindnetflix #realitytv

♬ original sound – kwhitewrites

“So it’s okay to be overly sexualised when it’s two people of the opposite sex, but when we talk about the LGBTQ+ it’s a problem? Explain it to me. I loathe the conservative angle of Love Is Blind.”

A similar weirdly conservative wave is happening on Selling Sunset between Chrishell and Emma. After Chrishell chose to distance herself from Emma due to the alleged problematic views of her boyfriend, lots of viewers were quick to call her a “mean girl”, even though her feelings are totally valid.

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The wages the MAFS UK 2025 cast earned before the show prove who *really* needs fame

“All Chrishell is doing is bringing it to light. If Emma was actually Chrishell’s friend, would she be with somebody who that is constantly disrespectful?”

@everydayandra

and don’t even get me started on the microaggressions (macroaggressions atp) that chelsea’s faced #sellingsunset#chrishellstause#losangeles#realestate#chelsea

♬ original sound – andra 🪷

Ever since Donald Trump became president of the US, there’s been a general push for conservative in all American media and it’s making it harder to mindlessly enjoy reality TV.

Love Is Blind is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image via Netflix

More on: Love Is Blind Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Uh-oh, the Celebrity Traitors cast are beefing about the huge pay gap between them

MAFS UK 2025 couple are still together, and you don’t need to wait for the reunion to see who

As Chrishell confirms she’s quit, here’s everyone threatening to leave Selling Sunset right now

Latest

Update a year after a ‘severed head’ was found on Edinburgh’s Cowgate

Hugo Donnelly

Michael Leneghan died last year after being struck by a bus on Cowgate

Reality TV is so conservative now and it’s ruining all my favourite shows

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I blame Trump

selling the oc cast qho quit last season

Why so many Selling The OC cast quit last season, and what they’re up to now instead

Claudia Cox

Some of these excuses are extra flimsy

Pluribus zombie apocalypse

Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan explains how the show is lowkey a zombie apocalypse drama

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘The difference is, these people aren’t zombies’

The director of Netflix’s Frankenstein reveals why the ending is so different to the book

Hebe Hancock

It’s a huge change

A look at Steven aka Player 183’s poker career and life after Squid Game: The Challenge

Ellissa Bain

Everyone wants him to be eliminated

‘Absolutely disgraceful’: New Nottingham student accommodation approved despite objections

Aman Kaur

Local residents view the plans as ‘hanging the community out to dry’

Guys, the ‘You Left’ TikTok song isn’t new – here’s where it originally came from

Francesca Eke

I LEFT MY HOME

Cowgate taped off as police respond to items ‘thrown’ onto street

Jamie Calder

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene

This behind the scenes MAFS UK 2025 clip proves how staged the show actually is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so overproduced

Update a year after a ‘severed head’ was found on Edinburgh’s Cowgate

Hugo Donnelly

Michael Leneghan died last year after being struck by a bus on Cowgate

Reality TV is so conservative now and it’s ruining all my favourite shows

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I blame Trump

selling the oc cast qho quit last season

Why so many Selling The OC cast quit last season, and what they’re up to now instead

Claudia Cox

Some of these excuses are extra flimsy

Pluribus zombie apocalypse

Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan explains how the show is lowkey a zombie apocalypse drama

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘The difference is, these people aren’t zombies’

The director of Netflix’s Frankenstein reveals why the ending is so different to the book

Hebe Hancock

It’s a huge change

A look at Steven aka Player 183’s poker career and life after Squid Game: The Challenge

Ellissa Bain

Everyone wants him to be eliminated

‘Absolutely disgraceful’: New Nottingham student accommodation approved despite objections

Aman Kaur

Local residents view the plans as ‘hanging the community out to dry’

Guys, the ‘You Left’ TikTok song isn’t new – here’s where it originally came from

Francesca Eke

I LEFT MY HOME

Cowgate taped off as police respond to items ‘thrown’ onto street

Jamie Calder

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene

This behind the scenes MAFS UK 2025 clip proves how staged the show actually is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so overproduced