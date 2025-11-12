Reality TV is so conservative now and it’s ruining all my favourite shows

2 hours ago

Reality TV has always been messy, but lately shows like Love Is Blind and Selling Sunset are getting ruined by an underlying conservative vibe, and I’m tired of it.

If you watched the latest season of Love Is Blind, you may have noticed a weird vibe shift. The Netflix dating show has never been shy about tackling politics, but usually the conversations are quite balanced, and any weird takes were either shut down immediately or addressed at the reunion. In season eight, there was a whole scene at the reunion when Sarah and the Love Is Blind hosts grilled Ben for his opinions on gay marriage.

This past season was different. When Nick and Annie made some really problematic comments on the LGBTQ+ community, they were never confronted for it or even addressed at the reunion. Older seasons of Love Is Blind had way more direct reunions, with hosts Vanessa and Nick Lashay directly challenging anyone who had said something problematic. Nick and Annie’s conversation was a huge topic throughout the show, yet it was left unaddressed

“So it’s okay to be overly sexualised when it’s two people of the opposite sex, but when we talk about the LGBTQ+ it’s a problem? Explain it to me. I loathe the conservative angle of Love Is Blind.”

A similar weirdly conservative wave is happening on Selling Sunset between Chrishell and Emma. After Chrishell chose to distance herself from Emma due to the alleged problematic views of her boyfriend, lots of viewers were quick to call her a “mean girl”, even though her feelings are totally valid.

“All Chrishell is doing is bringing it to light. If Emma was actually Chrishell’s friend, would she be with somebody who that is constantly disrespectful?”

Ever since Donald Trump became president of the US, there’s been a general push for conservative in all American media and it’s making it harder to mindlessly enjoy reality TV.

