Uh-oh, the Celebrity Traitors cast are beefing about the huge pay gap between them

I’d be mad too

Turns out there’s more betrayal behind the scenes of The Celebrity Traitors than inside that Scottish castle — and this time it’s about pay.

Rugby player Joe Marler has revealed exactly how much he was paid to appear on the BBC show — and spilled the tea that not everyone got the same amount.

Joe told The Times he pocketed £30,000 for his stint on the show, saying: “Daisy [his wife] read that [he got paid £40,000]. She said to me, ‘Hold on, I thought you only got 30?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I did’. It was 30 grand whether you lasted two days or three weeks for me.”

Credit: BBC

So basically, £30k to sit in a castle and fail to unmask the Traitors? Honestly, fair enough.

Joe’s confession puts a huge question mark over what other celebs earned, especially after podcast host Marina Hyde claimed earlier this year that everyone was supposedly paid a flat £40k fee. Joe’s comments suggest that wasn’t the case — and that there was a secret pay hierarchy going on behind the scenes.

This comes after Boy George revealed he actually turned down Celebrity Traitors because, in his words, “they don’t pay enough”. Which is quite the flex from someone who reportedly made £800,000 for I’m A Celebrity back in 2022.

For context, the I’m A Celeb jungle pays its biggest faces anywhere from £150k to £300k, with smaller names bagging around £50k — so The Traitors’ castle coins are looking a bit less shiny in comparison.

Meanwhile, Alan Carr walked away victorious as the final Traitor standing, claiming the entire £87,500 prize pot for his chosen charity.

Actress Ruth Codd has also hinted that there was inequality among the cast, not only in pay, but the actual game too.

She described an “unspoken hierarchy” during filming — one that she says affected how she and others were treated because of their lower celebrity status. Codd suggested this dynamic contributed to her early exit, and that it wasn’t really shown on screen.

So between the uneven pay cheques and the off-camera hierarchies, maybe the real Traitors were the BBC accountants all along.

Update a year after a ‘severed head’ was found on Edinburgh’s Cowgate

Hugo Donnelly

Michael Leneghan died last year after being struck by a bus on Cowgate

Reality TV is so conservative now and it’s ruining all my favourite shows

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I blame Trump

selling the oc cast qho quit last season

Why so many Selling The OC cast quit last season, and what they’re up to now instead

Claudia Cox

Some of these excuses are extra flimsy

Pluribus zombie apocalypse

Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan explains how the show is lowkey a zombie apocalypse drama

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘The difference is, these people aren’t zombies’

The director of Netflix’s Frankenstein reveals why the ending is so different to the book

Hebe Hancock

It’s a huge change

A look at Steven aka Player 183’s poker career and life after Squid Game: The Challenge

Ellissa Bain

Everyone wants him to be eliminated

‘Absolutely disgraceful’: New Nottingham student accommodation approved despite objections

Aman Kaur

Local residents view the plans as ‘hanging the community out to dry’

Guys, the ‘You Left’ TikTok song isn’t new – here’s where it originally came from

Francesca Eke

I LEFT MY HOME

Cowgate taped off as police respond to items ‘thrown’ onto street

Jamie Calder

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene

This behind the scenes MAFS UK 2025 clip proves how staged the show actually is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so overproduced

