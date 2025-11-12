Uh-oh, the Celebrity Traitors cast are beefing about the huge pay gap between them

3 hours ago

Turns out there’s more betrayal behind the scenes of The Celebrity Traitors than inside that Scottish castle — and this time it’s about pay.

Rugby player Joe Marler has revealed exactly how much he was paid to appear on the BBC show — and spilled the tea that not everyone got the same amount.

Joe told The Times he pocketed £30,000 for his stint on the show, saying: “Daisy [his wife] read that [he got paid £40,000]. She said to me, ‘Hold on, I thought you only got 30?’ I said, ‘Yeah, I did’. It was 30 grand whether you lasted two days or three weeks for me.”

So basically, £30k to sit in a castle and fail to unmask the Traitors? Honestly, fair enough.

Joe’s confession puts a huge question mark over what other celebs earned, especially after podcast host Marina Hyde claimed earlier this year that everyone was supposedly paid a flat £40k fee. Joe’s comments suggest that wasn’t the case — and that there was a secret pay hierarchy going on behind the scenes.

This comes after Boy George revealed he actually turned down Celebrity Traitors because, in his words, “they don’t pay enough”. Which is quite the flex from someone who reportedly made £800,000 for I’m A Celebrity back in 2022.

For context, the I’m A Celeb jungle pays its biggest faces anywhere from £150k to £300k, with smaller names bagging around £50k — so The Traitors’ castle coins are looking a bit less shiny in comparison.

Meanwhile, Alan Carr walked away victorious as the final Traitor standing, claiming the entire £87,500 prize pot for his chosen charity.

Actress Ruth Codd has also hinted that there was inequality among the cast, not only in pay, but the actual game too.

She described an “unspoken hierarchy” during filming — one that she says affected how she and others were treated because of their lower celebrity status. Codd suggested this dynamic contributed to her early exit, and that it wasn’t really shown on screen.

So between the uneven pay cheques and the off-camera hierarchies, maybe the real Traitors were the BBC accountants all along.

