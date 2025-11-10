Meet Sarah New, Cat Burns’ secret MUA girlfriend she’s teasing online

4 hours ago

Cat Burns is very it girl at the moment, having just made it to the final episode of The Celebrity Traitors alongside winner, Alan Carr.

The 25-year-old singer has a few huge songs you’ll recognise, but loads of people didn’t realise who she actually was until getting to know her on the show.

Cat’s a pretty private person, but being a famous singer, there’s only so much you can keep out of the spotlight – love life included. She’s been bread crumbing her new relationship online, so here’s a deep div.

Cat soft launched her girlfriend’s arm on TikTok

Speculation of Cat Burns’ girlfriend skyrocketed when she was on The Celebrity Traitors, but also after she (tried) to use her to promote her new song, There’s Just Something About Her.

Cat filmed herself miming to her song and appeared to drag an unknown woman into the frame, as they struggled to break free.

The caption read: “Live footage of me trying to promote this song while trying to keep my private life private lol.”

All we got was an arm, complete with nails and jewellery – but of course, the TikTok sleuths have done some digging.

Cat is dating Sarah New, according to sneaky pictures

Sarah New is a makeup artist who creates extreme looks online. She has over 800k followers on Instagram and over 3.6 million TikTok followers. She’s incredibly talented and her creations are really unique, including spins on Avatar and the tooth fairy.

Sarah is 24 and is from Wales

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah New (@sarahnew)

Born in Caerphilly, Sarah is Welsh but studied make up and special effects at Arts University Bournemouth.

Graduating in 2021, Sarah has grown her social media to the huge following she has today.

Sarah posted sneaky pics of Cat, too

Nether Cat or Sarah have openly posted each other a lot, but photos of each other are buried on their grids and have been throughout summer.

They’ve been on holiday together and even a romantic trip to Brighton. In a carousel posted in August, Sarah also posted photos of Cat getting a tattoo, as well we a video of her on stage singing from backstage. So it’s as official as official can be, despite the cryptic posts.

Not only that, but the song is literally a love letter to her, if we needed any more confirmation she is Cat Burns’ girlfriend.

Featured image via Instagram @sarahnew