As Chrishell confirms she’s quit, here’s everyone threatening to leave Selling Sunset right now

There’ll be nobody left soon

Hayley Soen

Last week, Chrishell Stause officially announced that she has made the decision to leave Selling Sunset after nine seasons. But, she’s not the only agent from The Oppenheim Group who has spoken about packing it all in.

In the last couple of seasons more than ever, the agents have spoken about being over the drama and wanting to move on. They’re done with the below the belt comments, constant petty arguments and want to focus on themselves, instead.

So, here’s a rundown of the agents who may not have confirmed anything, but have at least addressed the idea of quitting Selling Sunset.

Chrishell has officially left the show

Selling Sunset

via Netflix

Last week, after previously saying she was “done” with the show after the mess that was season nine, Chrishell Stause officially confirmed she won’t be returning. She said the show is no longer good for her mental health.

“I’ve vacillated back and forth with this decision in the past. I have to be honest — having come from nothing, it’s really hard to turn something like this down,” she said in an interview with Bustle.  “I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially. I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health.”

Chelsea has also spoken about leaving

Selling Sunset

via Netflix

After season eight, Chelsea threatened to leave the show. At the time, Chelsea said she was thinking of quitting because a video exposed new cast member Amanda Lynn’s racist tweets. After the tweets resurfaced, Chelsea said: “Made it clear and putting it in writing, if racist Amanda is on the show as a cast member. I’m out.” Amanda Lynn hasn’t featured on the show since.

There have been a bunch of rumours claiming Chelsea left at the end of season nine, but none of this came from Chelsea herself – and she’s still listed on The O Group website.

Emma has spoken about leaving in the past

via Netflix

After Emma was wrongfully accused of having an affair with a married man during season eight, she spoke about wanting to leave Selling Sunset. In an interview with Vulture, she was asked if the rumours had left her questioning her place on the show.

“I have mixed emotions on that right now… I’m kind of in the middle of it. But I definitely don’t agree with how things transpired. So it’s something that I really need to think about because I didn’t come on the show to show that people can talk about you and you cannot have a voice, and people can make up lies and get a platform to do this,” she said.

Emma looked pretty done with it all during the season nine reunion, when she was grilled about her boyfriend Blake. So, she’s probably back feeling the same now, too.

It looks as though Nicole might not return

Selling Sunset

via Netflix

At the end of season nine, Nicole was removed from the office. However, she has claimed in interviews that she wasn’t actually fired, just told not to come back. I’m not sure what the difference is, but we’ll leave that with her. Anyway, at the season nine reunion Nicole confirmed she’s moving to Nashville, and it looks as though she might not return to Selling Sunset.

She told Marie Claire: “I kind of think the show has run its course… I think at certain times, it’s gotten a bit dark… When the show seems like it’s just all dark, that’s kind of when I think we need to wrap it up, you know? And I think we’re at that point.”

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Entertainment
