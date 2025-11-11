The Tab
The rises in Insta followers prove who Selling Sunset viewers think won each major feud

Chelsea really triumphed

Selling Sunset season nine featured more feuds among the cast than it is feasible to keep track of. Netflix viewers will probably be arguing over which side they take in each feud until the sun burns out, or time ends, or Amanza sells a house. The rises in Insta followers for the cast are super interesting, because they give us a pretty good sense of which cast members people love, and which they’re fed up with. So,here’s some insight into which Selling Sunset cast members won each season nine feud, based on how many Insta followers they won over.

These stats all come from Instrack, and compare followers from the day before season nine dropped on Netflix (28th October 2025) to today (11th November 2025).

Chrishell vs Nicole

nicole leaving after supposed firing selling sunset season nine feuds

Byeeeeeee
(Image via Netflix)

The day before Selling Sunset season nine dropped on Netflix, Chrishell was on about four million followers. That’s now gone up by around 62,000, which is 1.4 per cent growth.

Nicole had way fewer followers to begin with. She was only about 86,000 before season nine, but this has shot up by 14.8 per cent 98,750.

Erm, so it appears the people are siding with Chrishell, but plenty are still interested in Nicole. I was really not expecting that. Perhaps all these new followers are just searching for a way to keep up with her after Jason and Brett “fired” her from the show (or staged a scene suggesting they had, anyway).

Chelsea vs Mary

selling sunset flowers

Rip to the flowers
(Image via Netflix)

Chelsea’s Insta followers rose from 882,500 to 1,005,339. She’s got over a million, now. That’s a massive increase of 122,839. Yay for her.

Erm, this is awkward. It appears quite a few people actually unfollowed Mary after watching Selling Sunset season nine. She lost 471 followers on the day the reunion came on Netflix. Yikes. Overall, she’s gone from a total of 2,186,000 followers to 2,194,638. That’s an increase of just 8,638.

I’m taking this as evidence that Selling Sunset viewers were on Chelsea’s side of the whole flowers debacle.

Chrishell vs Emma

selling sunset emma chrishell

Ah, remember the days when they hated Nicole, instead of each other
(Image via Netflix)

The former besties Chrishell and Emma had a massive fallout over Emma’s new boyfriend, Blake Davis. It appears several of Emma’s followers weren’t a fan of him either, and unfollowed her. Emma’s total number of followers actually decreased on a few days in November. The overall number rose by a measly 2.3 per cent from 2,316,221 to 2,368,195.

Emma’s 51,974 new followers are a smaller group than Chrishell’s new followers.

Amanza vs Nicole

amanza selling sunset feuds

She seems to only plan parties, but I reckon she’s okay with that
(Image via Netflix)

The duo rowed at Amanza’s “girlsgiving” dinner party over Nicole’s comments on Chrishell’s parents.

Amanza’s total followers went from 1,294,468 before season nine aired, to 1,313,108 now. So, although the number of new followers is larger than Nicole’s number, Amanza had way more to being with, so the percentage increase of 1.4 per cent is far less than Nicole’s increase of 14.8 per cent. You with me?

It’s surely a miracle that Amanza gained any new followers, since she did not attempt to sell a single house.

Chrishell vs Sandra

sandra chrishell feuds

I’m not sure they understood what they were fighting over, either
(Image via Netflix)

I still don’t know what to make of their argument over keying cars.

Sandra did have a bit of an advantage here. Netflix viewers have already had eight seasons of TV in which to follow Chrishell, while Sandra is a newbie.

Even so, Sandra gained 25,379 new fans. Her following rose by 11.4 per cent from 223,090 to 248,469. Chrishell gained way more than that. It appears the Selling Sunset fandom generally remains loyal to Chrishell.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix.

Claudia Cox
