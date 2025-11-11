‘She’s so miserable’: Bre brutally rips into Chrishell after announcing she’s quit Selling Sunset

2 hours ago

In the last week, Chrishell Stause has announced she’s quit Selling Sunset – and now fellow agent Bre Tiesi has shared her two pence on it all. The pair have never exactly been best friends, but this is something else.

Announcing her departure, Chrishell said in an interview with Bustle: “I’ve vacillated back and forth with this decision in the past. I have to be honest — having come from nothing, it’s really hard to turn something like this down. I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially. I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health.”

Chrishell and Bre haven’t been friends for a while. Chrishell has said she can’t be friends with her fellow Selling Sunset agent, because of the $12million lawsuit about Bre’s alleged treatment of her staff. And now, Bre has made her side very clear, launching a blistering attack on Chrishell about her leaving the show.

“I’m not surprised because she’s threatened it every season. She’s been threatening it since I got there,” Bre told US Weekly of Chrishell’s decision to leave. “I would be surprised if she actually does go. I don’t really care if she’s there or not.”

She added Chrishell is “irrelevant to my life” but did say she hopes she “finds something better for her mental state and she can find some peace and she can move on and not be so miserable.” Ouch.

Speaking further about Chrishell on Selling Sunset, Bre said: “I don’t think anyone really knows why she’s acting the way she’s been acting lately – or why she’s been coming at everybody. I always say at the end of the day if people are moving like that, it’s usually something personal that they’re going through. Maybe she’s trying to make changes. There’s so many things that people go through which account for why they act the way they do and we don’t always consider that.

“I’m not the most empathetic person, but I am very logical. It’s hard for me because the psychology behind it – when you really look at it – is that there’s too many things that weigh into that. It’s not me, it’s not Emma [Hernan] and it’s not everyone in the office. But at some point, I just have to step away [from the drama].”

