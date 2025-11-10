The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Say what you want about Chrishell, but she WORKS

1 hour ago

The ongoing joke as we watch Selling Sunset is that for the most time, selling houses is not on their minds. The agents are clocked into drama, and we can’t help but wonder how much actual work is really going on during those scenes at The Oppenheim Group office.

But, the cast members have previously said that around 90 per cent of their real work happens off-camera, and the show focuses on the drama of their personal lives much, much more. So, they actually are working hard behind the scenes!

Here’s a rundown of the Selling Sunset cast members, by who has sold the most houses in their career.

7. Amanza Smith – No houses

Look, yes it’s an ongoing joke that Amanza hasn’t sold any houses. But it’s literally not her job! She has sold 0 houses, but staged and presented plenty for sale.

6. Chelsea Lazkani – One house

Chelsea has apparently only sold one home, with a value of $3,900,000. She’s not been around as long as some of the other agents, so let’s give her that.

5. Bre Tiesi – Five houses

Bre has sold five houses in her career. These total around $31million, with the most expensive being a $16.49million home sold in 2024.

4. Emma Hernan – 11 houses

Emma has sold 11 houses, as per MLS. The most expensive of these was sold in 2022, for nearly $8.5million.

3. Chrishell Stause – 26 houses

According to MLS, Chrishell has sold 26 homes in her career, totalling nearly $100m in sales. The average price of the homes she has sold is $4,072,745.

2. Mary Bonnet – 45 houses

It’s been reported that Mary is the top seller of the agents at The O Group, with a huge 45 career sales. These total $174,070,990, and have an average cost of $3,868,244. Mary has been at the company for over 15 years, so it’s no surprise her stats are high.

1. Jason Oppenheim – 500 houses

Surprise! Jason has sold a ridiculous amount. He owns the company, so this should be a given. You can’t deny this man works hard.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.