The Tab
selling sunset mary romain age gap

The exact age gap between Selling Sunset agent Mary Bonnet and her model husband Romain

Yes, he’s way younger than her

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Romain made a cameo appearance again in the reunion for season nine. If you’re nosy about the age gap between the Selling Sunset star Mary Bonnet and her husband Romain, then we have some answers for you.

Mary is one of the older Selling Sunset cast members

She was born on 29th July 1980. So, Mary was 44 when season nine of Selling Sunset was filmed (excluding the reunion) and she’s 45 now. She’s had a real estate salesperson licence since 2009, so is easily the most experienced of the Selling Sunset girlies. Like, she actually sells houses every now and then!

Romain is a lot younger than her

He was born on 18th June 1993, and is 32 now. That makes the age gap between Romain and Mary precisely 12 years, 10 months and 20 days. She met him a month before her 37th birthday, when he’d just turned 24. They got married at a courthouse in March 2018. When Mary and Romain had the wedding celebration we saw on Selling Sunset, she was 39 and he was 26.

Mary’s son Austin is now 28, by the way.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Mary Bonnet (@themarybonnet)

Large age gaps seem to be pretty common among the Selling Sunset cast. Chrishell Stause is 12 years, two months and a day older than G Flip.  Chelsea Lazkani’s ex-husband Jeff is about 10 years older than her. Nick Cannon is also about 10 years older than Bre Tiesi. Emma Hernan is about five years older than her rich new boyfriend Blake Davis, but that age gap feels pretty inconsequential in comparison to the age gaps that some of her cast members have.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured images via Netflix.

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling Sunset TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

christine quinn the selling sunset agent on selling sunset and then now, on a beach

Every dramatic thing Christine Quinn is up to now since ditching Netflix’s Selling Sunset

The savage reason Heather isn’t on Selling Sunset anymore, and what she’s doing now

selling sunset agent emma hernan and rich boyfriend blake davis on selling sunset and then on the yacht

Selling Sunset’s Emma goes into detail about how her boyfriend Blake Davis became so rich

Latest

Meet Josh, the student swapping pub crawls for ‘cappuccino crawls’

Thomas Jones

Josh’s coffee shop reviews remind us being social at uni can mean more than just clubbing

Love Is Blind’s Ali finally breaks down details of exactly what cosmetic work she’s had

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve been dying to know this

Julia-Ruth

Everything Divarni said and posted after it emerged Julia-Ruth slept with another bride’s hubby

Kieran Galpin

He’s posted a rap about *someone* chasing fame – do we know anyone like that?

After all that, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Steven ever did go for drinks together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

What a mess

A look at Marcus from Squid Game The Challenge’s NFL career, and what he’s doing now

Ellissa Bain

He’s Player 21

I'm A Celebrity leaked cast 2025

All the ridiculous reasons the rumoured I’m A Celeb cast have given for arriving in Australia

Harrison Brocklehurst

One said they ‘got on the wrong flight’ and another said she’s just there to visit her Auntie Sheila

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Hayley Soen

Say what you want about Chrishell, but she WORKS

Right, here’s why people are making their profile pictures purple on TikTok and Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Tyla has done it

Here are six key ways you can support Movember as a York student

Violet Kennerk

You don’t have to be a man to support… or grow a tash

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

Kieran Galpin

He wants to ‘smoke’ Bonnie Blue, and the new details certainly support that

Meet Josh, the student swapping pub crawls for ‘cappuccino crawls’

Thomas Jones

Josh’s coffee shop reviews remind us being social at uni can mean more than just clubbing

Love Is Blind’s Ali finally breaks down details of exactly what cosmetic work she’s had

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I’ve been dying to know this

Julia-Ruth

Everything Divarni said and posted after it emerged Julia-Ruth slept with another bride’s hubby

Kieran Galpin

He’s posted a rap about *someone* chasing fame – do we know anyone like that?

After all that, Julia-Ruth reveals if she and Steven ever did go for drinks together after MAFS

Hayley Soen

What a mess

A look at Marcus from Squid Game The Challenge’s NFL career, and what he’s doing now

Ellissa Bain

He’s Player 21

I'm A Celebrity leaked cast 2025

All the ridiculous reasons the rumoured I’m A Celeb cast have given for arriving in Australia

Harrison Brocklehurst

One said they ‘got on the wrong flight’ and another said she’s just there to visit her Auntie Sheila

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Hayley Soen

Say what you want about Chrishell, but she WORKS

Right, here’s why people are making their profile pictures purple on TikTok and Instagram

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Even Tyla has done it

Here are six key ways you can support Movember as a York student

Violet Kennerk

You don’t have to be a man to support… or grow a tash

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

Kieran Galpin

He wants to ‘smoke’ Bonnie Blue, and the new details certainly support that