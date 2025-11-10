The exact age gap between Selling Sunset agent Mary Bonnet and her model husband Romain

4 hours ago

Romain made a cameo appearance again in the reunion for season nine. If you’re nosy about the age gap between the Selling Sunset star Mary Bonnet and her husband Romain, then we have some answers for you.

Mary is one of the older Selling Sunset cast members

She was born on 29th July 1980. So, Mary was 44 when season nine of Selling Sunset was filmed (excluding the reunion) and she’s 45 now. She’s had a real estate salesperson licence since 2009, so is easily the most experienced of the Selling Sunset girlies. Like, she actually sells houses every now and then!

Romain is a lot younger than her

He was born on 18th June 1993, and is 32 now. That makes the age gap between Romain and Mary precisely 12 years, 10 months and 20 days. She met him a month before her 37th birthday, when he’d just turned 24. They got married at a courthouse in March 2018. When Mary and Romain had the wedding celebration we saw on Selling Sunset, she was 39 and he was 26.

Mary’s son Austin is now 28, by the way.

Large age gaps seem to be pretty common among the Selling Sunset cast. Chrishell Stause is 12 years, two months and a day older than G Flip. Chelsea Lazkani’s ex-husband Jeff is about 10 years older than her. Nick Cannon is also about 10 years older than Bre Tiesi. Emma Hernan is about five years older than her rich new boyfriend Blake Davis, but that age gap feels pretty inconsequential in comparison to the age gaps that some of her cast members have.

Featured images via Netflix.