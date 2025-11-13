A full history of the drama with Selling The OC’s Tyler and Alex Hall, and his ex Brittany Snow

3 hours ago

As Selling The OC has returned, it has seemed as though all they can talk about is Tyler and Alex Hall, with the odd mention of his ex wife, Brittany Snow. And it’s no surprise really, everything that went down was a lot.

The peak of the drama was about two years ago, when after Tyler and Brittany broke up, he had a brief relationship with fellow Selling The OC agent, Alex Hall. There were loads of rumours about crossovers, and interviews all over the place.

Here’s a full rundown of everything that happened in the triangle between Selling The OC agents Tyler Stanaland and Alex Hall, and his ex wife Brittany Snow.

In 2022, Tyler Stanaland and Brittany Snow announced their divorce

In September 2022, after two years of marriage, Selling The OC’s Tyler and actress Brittany Snow announced they were getting divorced.

At the time, Brittany posted on Instagram: “After time and consideration, Tyler and I have made the difficult decision to separate. This decision was made with love and mutual respect for one another. We have realised we need to take some time and make sure we are each living our most fulfilling and authentic lives.

“We started this journey as best friends and our relationship will continue to be a priority not only for us but for our dog Charlie. We sincerely appreciate your support and ask for privacy as we navigate this new chapter.”

Brittany officially filed for divorce in January 2023, and it finalised in July of that year.

Alex Hall and Tyler got close whilst filming Selling The OC, and they kissed on the show

In September 2023, a year after Tyler and Brittany announced their divorce, the second season of Selling The OC was released on Netflix. Alex Hall and Tyler shared a kiss in a hot tub during a work trip to Mexico during the show. People began to question when the show had been filmed, and if this had happened when Tyler had still been with Brittany.

Brittany then went on Call Her Daddy and hinted Tyler had been unfaithful

@callherdaddy Trust your instincts. You know best, don’t wait for someone to prove you right ❤️‍🩹👏 Brittany Snow opens up about this and more in this week’s episode OUT NOW ♬ original sound – Call Her Daddy

After things happened on the show, rumours only got worse when Brittany appeared on the Call Her Daddy podcast. She made a lot of hints, without saying actual claims.

“I was not aware of a lot of things,” she said, and later added: “I did not know what was going on. I think as someone who is so hands-on with my career, I think I was just completely shocked that I didn’t have a handle on reality in that way. That was shocking.” She added she “had instincts” during their time together, but “was in love” so “didn’t trust them”.

Tyler then denied ever being unfaithful

Shortly after the interview, Tyler posted on his Instagram story to deny he had ever been unfaithful. “A mutual commitment was made, both personally and legally, to never speak about the complexities of my marriage publicly and I plan to honour that,” he said.

“I do, however, want to make it clear that I was never unfaithful in my marriage and the accusations of infidelity couldn’t be further from the truth. I will be making no further comments on this matter. I wish her nothing but the best.”

Then Alex Hall also denied ever being ‘the other woman’

Just before Selling The OC season three dropped, Alex Hall posted on Instagram to clap back at all the rumours about her. “I myself have NEVER been unfaithful in a relationship. Nor have I EVER been a counterpart to someone being unfaithful in their own relationship. PERIOD,” she said, as part of a lengthy statement.

Alex also addressed the Call Her Daddy podcast interview. On Selling The OC she told Tyler there was an “elephant in the room”, and added: “It has to do with your wife going on a very, very, very public podcast and saying things that aren’t literal and they’re beating around the bush. And the reality is the whole speculation has been around you and I. And I truly believe that there’s a possibility that your ex wife thought that I was the other woman in the equation.”

Tyler then admitted to “dating other people” around the time of his divorce.

All three involved are now dating other people

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Stanaland (@tylerstanaland)

We can hope that the drama is all in the past. Alex is currently dating a new man called Ian, and Tyler recently announced his engagement to Hannah Morrissey. Brittany reportedly just got engaged to Hunter Moreno.

Selling The OC is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.