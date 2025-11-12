Before and after: The jaw-dropping transformations of the Selling Sunset agents

3 hours ago

Over the years, we’ve literally watched some of the Selling Sunset girlies have huge transformations right in front of our eyes. From season one to now they’ve changed loads, and that’s without even thinking about what they looked like before fame.

Some of the women are open about changing their appearances. They talk about popping to get Botox on their lunch breaks, and “rearranging your face” has been used as an insult between the agents on a couple of occasions. It’s a lot, actually.

So, seeing as they themselves talk about it so much, let’s have a look. Here are the biggest transformations had by the cast of Selling Sunset on Netflix.

Mary Bonnet

Mary Bonnet is one of the many Selling Sunset agents we’ve seen have a huge transformation in front of our very eyes. She’s been on the show since day one, and has changed loads. Her looks prior to the show, during season one, and now are three completely different ones.

Whilst Mary has never publicly spoken about plastic surgery, it’s been rumoured that she may have had fillers and Botox in her face, and lip fillers. A surgeon has also said they believe Mary has had a nose job, as “her nose appears thinner across the bridge, and the tip and nostrils appear to be smaller than in older images.” She has also been straight to get involved when Botox is spoken about in the office.

Emma Hernan

Emma looks totally different in pictures from her modelling days. She has never publicly spoken about surgery, but it’s been reported she may have had a boob job, fillers and a nose job. The girls have previously spoken on the show about all getting their boobs done, and Emma was present during this chat! She’s also been in convos where the girls have spoken about Botox and fillers.

Chelsea Lazkani

Chelsea has changed her look dramatically from before the show to now. Before the show she was very natural, then she rocked full-glam as she joined The O Group, and now post-divorce Chelsea is back to her natural roots.

Speaking of her most recent glow-up, on Twitter, Chelsea said: “All this what did you do to your face nonsense… always had almond eyes, a tiny nose and full lips. I was just 40 pounds skinnier looking like a skeleton!”.

Another tweet she posted said: “I never touched my face!!! Please stop this, I added weight, stopped wearing heavy makeup, eyeshadow and lashes. If you don’t like my natural face just say that!”. She further added she was previously “malnourished” and “looked like a twig”.

Bre Tiesi

Out of all the Selling Sunset transformations, Bre’s is arguably the biggest. Her before and after pictures could be two different people. Bre is 34 now, and pictures from her early 20s show what she looked like before cosmetic surgery and work.

Bre has always spoken openly about the cosmetic work and surgery she’s had done over the years, and before Selling Sunset. She said on Instagram: “What haven’t I had done? I have had my nose done, I’ve had my boobs done, I’ve done filler, I have done Botox, I’ve tried literally everything. Kybella, Morpheus, like, I just did a CO2 laser. I’ve done a ton of lasers.”

Nicole Young

Nicole’s transformation is another three-parter. There’s her pre-show, when she first joined, and now.

During Selling Sunset season seven, Chrishell accused Nicole of getting “everything done” and changing her entire face. “You’ve rearranged your whole face. You got everything done,” she said at a company dinner. Nicole later said she’s had veneers, and some Botox and fillers.

Chrishell Stause

Chrishell has changed loads since her acting days. I am obsessed with her serving 00s vibes in bucket loads. It’s the eyebrows, for me. What a glow up.

An expert has theorised Chrishell has had some work done in the past. The surgeon from MYA Cosmetic Surgery said she’s probably had lip filler, and added it’s “possible that she has undergone a surgical breast enlargement”. They continued: “I would suggest Chrishell has had anti-wrinkle injections, often referred to as Botox, to her forehead and around her eyes.”

Amanza Smith

Amanza hasn’t changed too dramatically, she’s more just developed into the style icon we now know. On the show, Amanza has previously spoken about having a boob job before. She hasn’t spoken about any other surgeries.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now.