‘Pits of hell’: What the state of behind the scenes at Selling Sunset is *really* like right now

Bre has spoken out about the current state of things behind the scenes at Selling Sunset, and it doesn’t paint a pretty picture. As we saw during this season and then the reunion, the drama between the agents has really turned up a notch. Things have got more dark and personal than ever, and now Chrishell has quit entirely, to protect her mental health.

The reunion descended into chaos. Half way through most of the women stormed off, and one argument boiled down to Chrishell and Bre just telling one another to “f*ck off”. The selling houses side of the show is much less prominent, and instead it’s the women ripping into each other, and storylines being called out as fake, and made up for added drama.

Amid all of this, Bre has spoken to US Weekly about the show as it stands. She of course first started by ripping into Chrishell about her decision to quit, but then went into more detail about how low things have really become.

“It’s obviously gone to the pits of hell. Just way too dark and it’s way too heavy,” she said. “It’s not the show I signed up for. I’ve been saying this since the day I joined, when Chelsea had her accusations about my family. I was here for the catty drama and the surface level stuff. Stuff like, ‘You took my client and that’s my seat.’ I’m not Candace Owens. I don’t want to talk about politics. This is not to me. This is all ridiculous and it’s unwarranted.”

She went on to say she feels as though the premise of the show has been lost within all the fights. Bre continued: “We’re here to make entertainment, show fashion, show the beauty of L.A and our clients and the luxury. I don’t give a f*ck who your partner is, who you choose to vote for and I don’t think that they are a fun space to be doing on a global level. Religion, politics and all of these things are personal. I don’t believe they need to be discussed [on a reality show]. Some people do and that’s fine. That’s their choice but that is not mine.”

She added: “I don’t want to be a part of a show that continues this narrative. I’ve said that — and everyone on the cast has said that — and we are really trying to draw the line. I feel like if the one consistent person here for all of those narratives is not going to be around then we’ll be successful.” Yeah, I feel that last bit was one final dig at Chrishell.

