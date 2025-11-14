Following Selling The OC, Alex Hall and Tyler share where they *really* stand now

5 hours ago

One of the biggest storylines in the most recent episodes of Selling The OC was the ongoing saga between Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland. After he split from former wife Brittany Snow, Tyler and Alex dated for a bit. But that all came to an end too.

During the show, it was said Alex and Tyler hadn’t spoken in around 18-months, after their relationship abruptly ended. Them dating started with drama too, as it was long said Alex Hall was the “other woman” and Brittany Snow hinted Tyler had been unfaithful during their marriage.

Tyler has always denied cheating, but did admit he dated people whilst the divorce was finalising. Alex Hall has said she has never been “the other woman” and has never been involved in cheating, in any way.

So, given the drama of it all, it was a bit awkward when Alex and Tyler met up again on the show. They chatted at an event, and addressed the “elephant in the room” of Tyler’s ex making cheating comments on a podcast. Alex admitted Tyler still “pulls on her heartstrings” but she has since moved on with someone else. Tyler is also now engaged, to another person.

In a new interview with Bustle, the pair have given an update on where their relationship is in the present day. “I think Alex and I have squashed everything that needed to be squashed,” Tyler said.

“She is living her life, I’m living mine. It’s not as tumultuous as one might think. I’m happy for her in her personal life, and it feels like we’ve both found where we want to be, so it’s good.” Alex agreed that “everything’s good” between them, and they have both moved on in their lives.

She said: “I think he’s in a very happy relationship, and I think we both want what’s best for each other. I’m in a happy relationship, and I think that the dynamic has just shifted in a good way. There was a lot we needed to get out into the air, and you see that in season four. We’ve got a pretty heartfelt conversation there that probably needed to happen, and we brought you along for the journey.”

Selling The OC is available on Netflix now.