The Tab

Following Selling The OC, Alex Hall and Tyler share where they *really* stand now

This whole saga has been messy

Hayley Soen | Entertainment

One of the biggest storylines in the most recent episodes of Selling The OC was the ongoing saga between Alex Hall and Tyler Stanaland. After he split from former wife Brittany Snow, Tyler and Alex dated for a bit. But that all came to an end too.

During the show, it was said Alex and Tyler hadn’t spoken in around 18-months, after their relationship abruptly ended. Them dating started with drama too, as it was long said Alex Hall was the “other woman” and Brittany Snow hinted Tyler had been unfaithful during their marriage.

Tyler has always denied cheating, but did admit he dated people whilst the divorce was finalising. Alex Hall has said she has never been “the other woman” and has never been involved in cheating, in any way.

So, given the drama of it all, it was a bit awkward when Alex and Tyler met up again on the show. They chatted at an event, and addressed the “elephant in the room” of Tyler’s ex making cheating comments on a podcast. Alex admitted Tyler still “pulls on her heartstrings” but she has since moved on with someone else. Tyler is also now engaged, to another person.

Alex and Tyler on Selling The OC

via Netflix

In a new interview with Bustle, the pair have given an update on where their relationship is in the present day. “I think Alex and I have squashed everything that needed to be squashed,” Tyler said.

Most Read

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

“She is living her life, I’m living mine. It’s not as tumultuous as one might think. I’m happy for her in her personal life, and it feels like we’ve both found where we want to be, so it’s good.” Alex agreed that “everything’s good” between them, and they have both moved on in their lives.

She said: “I think he’s in a very happy relationship, and I think we both want what’s best for each other. I’m in a happy relationship, and I think that the dynamic has just shifted in a good way. There was a lot we needed to get out into the air, and you see that in season four. We’ve got a pretty heartfelt conversation there that probably needed to happen, and we brought you along for the journey.”

Selling The OC is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

More on: Netflix Reality TV Selling the OC
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

selling the oc ashtyn and alex hall

Selling The OC’s Ashtyn drops receipts to prove she didn’t lie about Alex Hall flirting

Christine Quinn has commented on Selling Sunset drama

Christine Quinn shares her brutal opinion of recent Selling Sunset drama and slates cast

A full history of the drama with Selling The OC’s Tyler and Alex Hall, and his ex Brittany Snow

Latest

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

The ultimate guide to securing your perfect second year house in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Yes, there will still be houses available after Christmas.

Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield’s newest night out

Lily Kerrison

Cheap drinks, great music and a ceiling that might upstage the DJ.

Spud Bros Express opens in Sheffield city centre

Isobel O'Mahony

Some fans of the viral sensation queued overnight on Fargate

A ranking of the cosiest study spaces at UoB

Isabella Goodridge

Because autumnal essay season deserves a soft chair and a good vibe

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth after the Steven and Joe chaos blew up girls’ night completely

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I’ll never be in my villain era’

Lily Phillips

These normal dudes ‘cracked’ Lily Phillips at her recent stunt, so here are the intense videos

Kieran Galpin

I’d say the men were happy customers, but they were all wearing balaclavas

Fake Taxi creator reveals the grim reason they have to film filthy scenes abroad

Hebe Hancock

It makes sense actually

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

The ultimate guide to securing your perfect second year house in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Yes, there will still be houses available after Christmas.

Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield’s newest night out

Lily Kerrison

Cheap drinks, great music and a ceiling that might upstage the DJ.

Spud Bros Express opens in Sheffield city centre

Isobel O'Mahony

Some fans of the viral sensation queued overnight on Fargate

A ranking of the cosiest study spaces at UoB

Isabella Goodridge

Because autumnal essay season deserves a soft chair and a good vibe

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth after the Steven and Joe chaos blew up girls’ night completely

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I’ll never be in my villain era’

Lily Phillips

These normal dudes ‘cracked’ Lily Phillips at her recent stunt, so here are the intense videos

Kieran Galpin

I’d say the men were happy customers, but they were all wearing balaclavas

Fake Taxi creator reveals the grim reason they have to film filthy scenes abroad

Hebe Hancock

It makes sense actually