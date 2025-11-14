Christine Quinn shares her brutal opinion of recent Selling Sunset drama and slates cast

3 hours ago

Christine Quinn has shared her opinion of the most recent Selling Sunset drama, and it’s so on brand. In true Christine style, she’s not held back, and slated everyone.

The latest season of Selling Sunset was a lot. As it stands, the women pretty much all hate each other, and behind the scenes of the show has been described as “the pits of hell”. The women all stormed out of the reunion, and Chrishell has quit the show completely to protect her mental health. There were comments that were more below the belt than ever, and the dramas really felt personal, and more harsh than we’ve seen before.

Christine Quinn was on the show from the start until season five, but announced from season six onwards she would no longer be in the cast. She left the show to start her own business, but made it very clear she had fallen out with many of her co-stars along the way. Christine was brutal, and never feared a good argument and telling people what she thought.

Now, she’s dished on the state the show is in right now. Hinting this season has showed the true colours of the cast, Christine posted a video with the caption: “I see y’all finally met the cast I worked with..”

In the clip she hilariously mimed a quote of Donald Trump saying: “Drug dealers, drug lords… people from mental institutions, hundreds of thousands of major criminals.” Obviously that quote is quite dicey, and she doesn’t mean it literally, but you can see the shade she’s trying to get across.

She also posted a further TikTok, digging out people in the workplace. It’s giving targeted.

Earlier this year, Christine claimed the show hasn’t been the same without her, and hinted that it’s gone really downhill without her presence at the brokerage.

“Let’s call it what it is — I invented that show,” she told Playboy. “You can’t replace the main characters with background extras and expect people not to notice. It’s like replacing champagne with sparkling water and wondering why the party isn’t lit.” Brutal.

