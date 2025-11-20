The Tab

Mary is supposedly the top Selling Sunset agent, so how much money does she make a year?

These figures have me gasping

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Throughout the nine seasons of Selling Sunset, Jason Oppenheim praises Mary Bonnet for being the hardest working and highest earning agent (of those featured on the show, anyway). So, how much money does Mary Bonnet really make each year? Here’s an extensive investigation.

Mary does still make a fortune from selling houses

Although the actual qualifications of the Selling Sunset and Selling The OC agents vary significantly, Mary does legit sell a lot of real estate.

She talked through some of her earnings on the Trading Secrets podcast this week. After her first marriage ended without a pre-nup, she had to file for bankruptcy. Her credit score dipped to under 500. But because she’s invested money, her finances are apparently now “okay”.

In her first year of being a real estate salesperon in 2008, Mary raked in six figures of commission by selling a $2 million property in Hermosa Beach, a $900,000 townhouse in Rodondo, and a $650,000 condo in Palos Verdes.

mary and jason on netflix selling sunset

Omg, two work appropriate outfits on Selling Sunset at once?!
(Image via Netflix)

The largest deal she’s ever done is for a $35 million property.

You can get a decent idea of how much money Mary makes by searching the Multiple Listings Service for the real estate transactions which she’s been part of.

In August 2024, Mary and Jason were the buyer’s agents for a $3.5 million house in the Sunset Strip (Chrishell and Jason acted as the seller’s agents, by the way). They also sold a house for a whopping $15.15 million in July 2024. Mary was part of a $2.25 million sale in July 2024.

Maya Vander (who used to be on Selling Sunset) previously revealed that the agents generally end up with 1.75 per cent of the price of each property. So, if we roll with the estimate of 1.75 per cent commission, then Mary may have raked in $365,750 in commission that year.

Real estate isn’t actually Mary’s main source of income anymore

Mary in the midst of an argument with Chelsea on selling sunset

Mary in the midst of an argument with Chelsea
(Image via Netflix)

Mary explained on Trading Secrets: “Also, I do a lot of collaboration work with different brands and I just have the show income to rely on, too.”

One year, she made more money from brand collabs on social media than she did from selling houses. “I don’t think it was over a million, but it was pretty close.” This was before the rise of micro-influencers, though.

This year, Mary is apparently on track to have made more money from both social media spon con and from being on the Netflix show than from real estate.

Mary did not detail precisely how much money she’s made from Selling Sunset. Netflix reportedly pays Mary about $500,000 per season of Selling Sunset – although neither she nor Netflix have ever actually confirmed this.

If we go along with Mary getting $500,000 from Netflix per season, and approximately $370,000 from real estate, then more than that total for brand collabs, it’s possible she’s making as much as $1.75 million each year. Wow, I bet filling in her tax return is a nightmare.

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now.

Featured image via Netflix.

