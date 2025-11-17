The Tab
selling sunset cast chrishell definitely not in season ten then chelsea and emma who maybe would be in a season 10

Confirmed: Every Selling Sunset agent who definitely will or won’t return for a season 10

Fear not, Bre would be back

Claudia Cox | Entertainment

Netflix hasn’t renewed Selling Sunset for a season ten 10. The show’s future is a bit uncertain. While you await news, here’s a helpful rundown of every Selling Sunset cast member who have said they definitely would return, definitely wouldn’t, or are undecided about the hypothetical season 10.

Three cast members are definitely sticking around

Yes, Bre would do another season. She spoke to US Weekly about how she hopes to show more of her “real hobbies and real-life stuff” in a season ten, but “would never subject” Nick Cannon to making a cameo in it.

Amanza is absolutely game on for more Selling Sunset. “Listen,” she said to Cosmopolitan UK, “I’m coming back to Selling Sunset until they tell me to go home. And even if they do, I’m still in the office all the time, because I was in the office all the time before I was an agent, because I was best friends with Jason and Brett, and I would come around the time that Jason took everyone to lunch.

“So, I will be there. They’re not going to be able to get rid of me that easy. I absolutely will come back if they ask.”

romain and mary in selling sunset who will probs be back

Maybe we’d see more Romain in a season 10 of Selling Sunset?
Despite her fallout with Chelsea, Mary has made it clear that she’s not ditching The Oppenheim Group any time soon. It sounds like she would be up for being on the Selling Sunset more if it became “a more positive show”.

She explained to Decider: “I want a more positive work environment. I want a more positive show. We have a platform that is so iconic and so unique, and the fact that it is so negative right now, we have an opportunity to inspire people – young girls and women. It should be women empowerment, and it’s not. I will always be there at the brockerage. Whether or not I’m on the show, I don’t know. I love the rest of the cast. I’m not going to let anybody have that much control over me, but I am going to push very hard for a more positive spin on this.”

Chrishell is 100 per cent out

selling sunset emma and chrishell

Rip to this friendship
Chrishell is definitely gone, gals. Her comments about season nine hinted that she wasn’t enthused about filming more Selling Sunset. Then on 7th November, Chrishell announced she was quitting the show. She told Bustle that the show’s creator kept texting her about a potential new season, but “Jesus Christ himself” couldn’t persuade her to come back.

Several Selling Sunset stars seem to be on the fence about another season

Emma is apparently undecided on her future with Selling Sunset. She told US Weekly: “It’s one of those things where we’ll see when the call comes…. I can’t picture at this moment filming again. I’m really happy with where things are at, and we’ll see what happens.”

Chelsea’s future on the show is a mystery. Back in September, Chelsea said at the 2025 National Television Awards that she was “undecided” about her future on Selling Sunset. She’s been supportive of Chrishell’s decision to leave. Her real estate licence actually expired in June, although she’s still featured as an agent on The Oppenheim Group website.

nicole on selling sunset right after she was sort of fired

This might not be the last we see of her
Although Nicole appeared to be “fired” on the show, she actually still works at The Oppenheim Group. Her future on Selling Sunset is unclear. Back in October, Nicole spoke about a hypothetical season 10 with TooFab. “We might be past the point of no return… But you’ll also see I have big plans beyond the show that will be revealed at the end. My plans have also changed as well.”

Although, she hinted in an interview with Tudum that she could pop up in Selling Sunset again. “It definitely won’t be goodbye to LA real estate,” she said.

Alanna hasn’t spoken much about another season (or about anything else, ever).

Selling Sunset is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Here are all the best spots for day trips in the North East

Seamus Barker

Some ideas for spots to take your mind off your studies for a day

Oxford Brookes student found dead by housemate after receiving autism diagnosis

Lucy McLaughlin

Harry John Bartram had ‘completed A-Levels with exceptional results’ despite struggling with anxiety

mafs maeve and keye who have been feuding with viewers on insta

Keye, Maeve and Nelly are beefing with MAFS UK viewers on Insta over his split with Davide

Claudia Cox

Not Maeve calling someone a ‘d*ckhead’…

Behind the trend: Where’s the ‘my Chungus life’ TikTok sound actually from?

Georgia French

Peak comedy… I think

MAFS UK’s Joe exposes the truth behind ‘lack of communication’ with Maeve during his time away

Suchismita Ghosh

He actually messaged her during his grandfather’s funeral

Pastor

Pastor calls desperate mum ‘wh*re’ in unhinged response to TikTok’s baby formula experiment

Kieran Galpin

‘Churches should not be funding fornicators and their b*stards’

Watch the hilarious moment I’m A Celeb’s Ruby Wax got kicked off Trump’s plane for laughing

Ellissa Bain

There’s a full video

Here’s exactly how to avoid the dreaded second year curse as a Liverpool student

Isobelle Cunningham

Leave the second year spookies behind babes x

Drag Race Sugar Spice fallout

Inside Drag Race twins Sugar and Spice’s fallout as Sugar goes solo with a new name

Harrison Brocklehurst

Sugar now goes by Sugar Solay and shaded her twin in a big statement

‘We will never be friends’: MAFS UK’s Leah gives brutal update on relationship with Leigh now

Hayley Soen

She called Leigh ‘tasteless’ and said she doesn’t have respect for people

