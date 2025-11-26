Manchester Christmas markets ranked second in UK for boosting small businesses

The city beat out both Birmingham and Cardiff for a top three spot

Manchester’s Christmas markets have placed second out of all UK festive markets for helping small businesses.

The rankings, released by Capital on Tap, analyse the 30 largest Christmas markets in the UK.

Results take into account trading dates, social media popularity, average visitor ratings and online search volumes.

Manchester has an average market rating of 4.0 out of 5, just 0.2 points less than London’s Winter Wonderland, which took the top spot.

With 46 total trading days, the Manchester markets have a monthly search volume of 60,500.

They also have the strongest social media activity out of all UK markets, with 65,469 combined TikTok and Instagram posts – beating Winter Wonderland by almost 15,000 posts.

Capital on Tap praised Manchester Christmas market’s social media presence, calling it the “most talked-about UK Christmas market online” and saying that this “level of visibility” is “invaluable” to small businesses.

The media source added that this social media activity helps small businesses’ products “reach new audiences far beyond the city centre.”