The Tab

It’s time: Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Manchester Christmas Markets

Anyone fancy a Yorkshire pudding wrap?

Jessica Owen | News

The Manchester Christmas Markets officially open today and with over 200 traders and multiple locations, it can be hard to keep track of where the festivities start and end. Should you head down to Picadilly Gardens for a drink from Blitzen’s Bar, or grab some souveniers from King Street?

Whether you want to breathe in all the gingerbread and eggnog, or you just want to know which areas to avoid on your trip to campus, here’s our complete guide to the 2025 Christmas Markets, featuring ticket prices, opening times and some new additions.

Most of the main markets end on 22nd December

All of the market locations will be running until 22nd December, however only two will run past then; Cathedral Gardens and Albert Square will both close on 4th December, except for on Christmas day.

Festivities are spread across 10 locations, each with different opening times

With so many locations for this year’s Christmas markets, opening times from venue to venue will vary.

Locations open from 10am until 9pm from 7th November to 22nd December are:

  • King Street
  • St Ann’s Square
  • Exchange Street
  • Exchange Square
  • New Cathedral Street
  • Corn Exchange
  • Market Street (only open 10am to 6pm on Sundays)

Picadilly Gardens, otherwise known as the Winter Gardens, will be open 10am to 9pm until 23rd December.

Cathedral Gardens will open 10am to 9pm up until 23rd December, and will open from 10am to 5pm on Christmas Eve.

Albert Square will open from 10am to 9pm until the 23rd December, and from 10am to 5pm on Christmas Eve. This area will then open from 10am to 6pm until 4th January, except for on New Year’s Eve when it will stay open until 12.30am on New Year’s Day.

Most Read

The Celebrity Traitors winner has LEAKED and this is who wins the show

MAFS UK Rebecca work earns

MAFS UK’s Rebecca showed off her stunning home, and now we finally know how she can afford it

Revealed: The number of couples still together after filming MAFS UK 2025 has leaked

There are 274 traders attending the 2025 markets

It can be hard to know where to start, but every single location has food, drinks and craft stalls to keep you busy. You can head to King Street for patatas bravas and mulled margaritas from El Gato Negro, or pop over to Exchange Street for handmade clay flowers from Francox Garden.

Steak frites are available from Artisan Catering Services on New Cathedral Street, as are cold-bottled cocktails from Riverbank Distillery. Back again are Ridiculously Rich by Alana on Exchange Street and Porky Pig in Exchange Square.

You can see the full list of vendors here.

Stalls are returning to Albert Square for the first time in six years

You may have realised this already, but the winter festivities will be returning to Albert Square after a long hiatus while work was being done to the area. ‘A Taste of Christmas’ will feature a light-up walkway, games stalls, a helter skelter and a carousel. The ferris wheel will also be there, open daily from 10am to 8.45pm until 4th January, excluding Christmas Day.

Tickets can be bought here, at £9.50 each for adults at peak times, and £8 at off-peak times.

There are multiple new additions to this year’s markets, including a live music stage

The Albert Square ferris wheel will be a new edition, but one of the biggest new features at the markets is the live music stage in St Ann’s Square. Expect a different setlist every day from a wide variety of live musicians and singers.

The Manchester Christmas Market mugs are back with a new design

@mancitycouncil

Picture this… you’re sat outside the Town Hall, watching the ferris wheel go round and sipping on a nice hot chocolate from one of these lovely mugs 😍✨ What do we think of this year’s design?! #Manchester #McrChristmas #ChristmasMarkets #Christmas #ManchesterChristmas

♬ sonido original – Bryan

The markets are home to collectable Christmas mugs that can be either be bought or “rented” when you buy a hot drink at a stall. The deposit is £3.50 when you purchase a gluhwein or hot chocolate. Mugs can be returned so you can get your deposit back, or you can take it home with you.

This year’s design features the Town Hall clocktower and the star light installations from St Peter’s Square.

Jessica Owen | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Survey finds 36 per cent of Manchester students use AI daily, including for mental health

Here are all of the perfectly cosy shows and performances coming up in Manchester

Manchester tram drivers to vote on strike action that could cause Christmas Market chaos

Latest
Celebrity Traitors cast ranked

It’s been the best time ever, so here’s a final and thorough ranking of The Celebrity Traitors cast

Harrison Brocklehurst

How on EARTH can season two ever beat this!?

Sam Smith

Sam Smith opens up about getting liposuction at just 13 after years of being bullied

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They had their parents’ full support

Wait, Selling Sunset production ‘pushed’ Jason to fire Nicole and it wasn’t his decision?!

Hayley Soen

Shock! It was all staged

The four celebs who have already been asked to do The Celebrity Traitors series two

Ellissa Bain

The cast is going to be stacked

Review: just RED

Madeleine Wood

A painful and soulful portrait of a life with chronic pain

selling sunset agent emma hernan and rich boyfriend blake davis on selling sunset and then on the yacht

Selling Sunset’s Emma goes into detail about how her boyfriend Blake Davis became so rich

Claudia Cox

Apparently he does do some work

It’s time: Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Manchester Christmas Markets

Jessica Owen

Anyone fancy a Yorkshire pudding wrap?

Here’s a guide to the best spots for an autumn walk in London

Reo Lane

From someone who takes their step count seriously

Wait, is ChatGPT really banning health advice? Here’s what’s actually happening

Hebe Hancock

What will I use to diagnose myself now?!

It might be a week away, but these details have already leaked about the outcome of MAFS UK

Hayley Soen

At the end of the last episode, it was teased a bride had slept with someone else

Celebrity Traitors cast ranked

It’s been the best time ever, so here’s a final and thorough ranking of The Celebrity Traitors cast

Harrison Brocklehurst

How on EARTH can season two ever beat this!?

Sam Smith

Sam Smith opens up about getting liposuction at just 13 after years of being bullied

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

They had their parents’ full support

Wait, Selling Sunset production ‘pushed’ Jason to fire Nicole and it wasn’t his decision?!

Hayley Soen

Shock! It was all staged

The four celebs who have already been asked to do The Celebrity Traitors series two

Ellissa Bain

The cast is going to be stacked

Review: just RED

Madeleine Wood

A painful and soulful portrait of a life with chronic pain

selling sunset agent emma hernan and rich boyfriend blake davis on selling sunset and then on the yacht

Selling Sunset’s Emma goes into detail about how her boyfriend Blake Davis became so rich

Claudia Cox

Apparently he does do some work

It’s time: Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Manchester Christmas Markets

Jessica Owen

Anyone fancy a Yorkshire pudding wrap?

Here’s a guide to the best spots for an autumn walk in London

Reo Lane

From someone who takes their step count seriously

Wait, is ChatGPT really banning health advice? Here’s what’s actually happening

Hebe Hancock

What will I use to diagnose myself now?!

It might be a week away, but these details have already leaked about the outcome of MAFS UK

Hayley Soen

At the end of the last episode, it was teased a bride had slept with someone else