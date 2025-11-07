It’s time: Here’s everything you need to know about the 2025 Manchester Christmas Markets

31 mins ago

The Manchester Christmas Markets officially open today and with over 200 traders and multiple locations, it can be hard to keep track of where the festivities start and end. Should you head down to Picadilly Gardens for a drink from Blitzen’s Bar, or grab some souveniers from King Street?

Whether you want to breathe in all the gingerbread and eggnog, or you just want to know which areas to avoid on your trip to campus, here’s our complete guide to the 2025 Christmas Markets, featuring ticket prices, opening times and some new additions.

Most of the main markets end on 22nd December

All of the market locations will be running until 22nd December, however only two will run past then; Cathedral Gardens and Albert Square will both close on 4th December, except for on Christmas day.

Festivities are spread across 10 locations, each with different opening times

With so many locations for this year’s Christmas markets, opening times from venue to venue will vary.

Locations open from 10am until 9pm from 7th November to 22nd December are:

King Street

St Ann’s Square

Exchange Street

Exchange Square

New Cathedral Street

Corn Exchange

Market Street (only open 10am to 6pm on Sundays)

Picadilly Gardens, otherwise known as the Winter Gardens, will be open 10am to 9pm until 23rd December.

Cathedral Gardens will open 10am to 9pm up until 23rd December, and will open from 10am to 5pm on Christmas Eve.

Albert Square will open from 10am to 9pm until the 23rd December, and from 10am to 5pm on Christmas Eve. This area will then open from 10am to 6pm until 4th January, except for on New Year’s Eve when it will stay open until 12.30am on New Year’s Day.

There are 274 traders attending the 2025 markets

It can be hard to know where to start, but every single location has food, drinks and craft stalls to keep you busy. You can head to King Street for patatas bravas and mulled margaritas from El Gato Negro, or pop over to Exchange Street for handmade clay flowers from Francox Garden.

Steak frites are available from Artisan Catering Services on New Cathedral Street, as are cold-bottled cocktails from Riverbank Distillery. Back again are Ridiculously Rich by Alana on Exchange Street and Porky Pig in Exchange Square.

You can see the full list of vendors here.

Stalls are returning to Albert Square for the first time in six years

You may have realised this already, but the winter festivities will be returning to Albert Square after a long hiatus while work was being done to the area. ‘A Taste of Christmas’ will feature a light-up walkway, games stalls, a helter skelter and a carousel. The ferris wheel will also be there, open daily from 10am to 8.45pm until 4th January, excluding Christmas Day.

Tickets can be bought here, at £9.50 each for adults at peak times, and £8 at off-peak times.

There are multiple new additions to this year’s markets, including a live music stage

The Albert Square ferris wheel will be a new edition, but one of the biggest new features at the markets is the live music stage in St Ann’s Square. Expect a different setlist every day from a wide variety of live musicians and singers.

The Manchester Christmas Market mugs are back with a new design

The markets are home to collectable Christmas mugs that can be either be bought or “rented” when you buy a hot drink at a stall. The deposit is £3.50 when you purchase a gluhwein or hot chocolate. Mugs can be returned so you can get your deposit back, or you can take it home with you.

This year’s design features the Town Hall clocktower and the star light installations from St Peter’s Square.

