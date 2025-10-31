Here are all of the perfectly cosy shows and performances coming up in Manchester

2 days ago

There’s nothing like the clocks going back to get you in the mood for some cosy autumn and winter activities – and nothing screams scarf season like an evening show out of the cold. Manchester’s autumn and winter months are packed with some incredible concerts and performances this year, so here are some of our favourites (and some sneaky student price checks) to stop you from staying holed up in your house with your winter deadlines.

Top Hat (The Musical) – Opera House Manchester

Top Hat is based on a 1935 Fred Astaire film and follows a broadway star who falls in love with a London model. Featuring an incredible soundtrack and starring Phillip Attmore, this show is perfect if you fancy a fun evening out with your housemates – and it’s an absolute bargain, with tickets starting at just £15. It runs at the Opera House from 25th to 29th November, so get your tickets here.

Robin Hood – Opera House Manchester

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palace Theatre & Opera House Manchester (@palaceandopera)

We wouldn’t be doing our job if we didn’t throw a panto on this list. The Opera House’s pantos are always so much fun, and this year they’ve got a childhood classic in Robin Hood. This panto’s season runs from 6th December to 4th January, starring Jason Manford and Ben Nickless. Again, tickets start at £15.

Miss Saigon – Palace Theatre Manchester

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss Saigon Official (@misssaigonuk)

It’s a classic and it’s stopping in Manchester as part of the UK tour from 4th to 15th November. Tickets range from £20 to £135 and are already running low for a lot of the performances, so you might want to take a look soon. You can check out the show’s availability here.

Candlelight Concerts – Various venues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Candlelight Concerts by Fever (@candlelight.concerts)

The Candlelight Concerts are an absolute Christmas classic, and are so fun for a date night. The end of 2025 is packed with some incredible musical options, from the Swan Lake ballet in Manchester Cathedral on 5th November to the Adele Tribute from early November all the way through to 16th January in Hallé St Peter’s in Ancoats. Tickets start at £21 and can be purchased here.

The Sleeping Beauty (English National Ballet) – Palace Theatre Manchester

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palace Theatre & Opera House Manchester (@palaceandopera)

It’s not autumn unless there’s a ballet coming up, so if you’ve not gotten your ballet fix at the candlelight concert, you can head to the Palace Theatre for a stunning re-telling of a classic story. This is another bargain that starts at £15 and runs for a limited time in November. You can book your seat via ATG Tickets.

Freaky Friday – HOME Manchester

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WhatsOnStage (@whatsonstage)

Every former Disney Channel kid should be running to HOME for the UK stage premiere of this hit Disney film. Perfect for a girls night out, it’s running for a longer period from 27th November to 10th January with tickets priced from around £27.

A Christmas Carol – HOME Manchester

You can’t really beat the Muppets movie, but we’re sure this production will be a close second. It runs outside of term time from 18th to 20th December, but tickets range from about £11 to just over £20. Book yours here.

Christmas Carol Goes Wrong – Lyric Theatre at the Lowry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christmas Carol Goes Wrong (@christmasgoeswrong)

With the tagline being “God help us every one” you know that this is the most chaotic version of Christmas Carol you’ll ever see. This show is perfect for comedy or Christmas lovers…and even some Scrooges who want to see something Christmassy fall to pieces before their very eyes. It runs for just six days in Salford but is an absolute must see, so get your tickets for just £12 here.

The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe – Lyric Theatre at The Lowry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lowry (@the_lowry)

And finally, we have possibly the most winter-coded story to have been created, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe at Lyric Theatre in Salford. It’s been given a glowing five stars by Metro and tickets are available here from £16 here.