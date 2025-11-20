University of Manchester officially ranks 10th in world for 2026 sustainability

The university beat out both Oxford and Cambridge for a top 10 spot

1 day ago

The University of Manchester has ranked 10th in the world for sustainability in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026.

This places the university fifth out of all UK universities.

The rankings scored 1,194 universities across the world, with points being given for social impact, quality of management, and their effect on the environment.

The University of Manchester scored 98.0 out of 100, just 0.2 points behind Imperial College London, which placed seventh in the world.

This is a slight drop from last year’s sustainability rankings, where the university scored a 99.8, placing ninth in the world and fourth in the UK.

The University of Manchester got its highest scores in equality, environmental education and health and wellbeing, where it was awarded 99.4 out of 100.

It significantly beat Manchester Metropolitan University in the league tables, with MMU ranking 183rd with a score of 84.5.

A score of 98 was given for environmental research, and 85.6 for environmental sustainability.

Professor Nalin Thakkar, the Vice President for Social Responsibility at the university, called the new rankings a “fantastic achievement.”

“The university’s ability to remain in the global top ten, even as the number of institutions assessed continues to grow, reflects our continued commitment to environmental and social sustainability,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic achievement and testament to all of the hard work that goes on throughout the university.”

Dr Julian Skyrme, the university’s director of social responsibility, said: “This fantastic achievement is the result of the collective efforts of our staff, students and partners, all working to embed our commitment to social and environmental impact into everything we do. While we know there is still much more to be done, we are proud of this assessment by QS and remain determined to continue to lead by example.”