The Tab

University of Manchester officially ranks 10th in world for 2026 sustainability

The university beat out both Oxford and Cambridge for a top 10 spot

Jessica Owen | News

The University of Manchester has ranked 10th in the world for sustainability in the QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026.

This places the university fifth out of all UK universities.

The rankings scored 1,194 universities across the world, with points being given for social impact, quality of management, and their effect on the environment.

The University of Manchester scored 98.0 out of 100, just 0.2 points behind Imperial College London, which placed seventh in the world.

This is a slight drop from last year’s sustainability rankings, where the university scored a 99.8, placing ninth in the world and fourth in the UK.

The University of Manchester got its highest scores in equality, environmental education and health and wellbeing, where it was awarded 99.4 out of 100.

It significantly beat Manchester Metropolitan University in the league tables, with MMU ranking 183rd with a score of 84.5.

A score of 98 was given for environmental research, and 85.6 for environmental sustainability.

Professor Nalin Thakkar, the Vice President for Social Responsibility at the university, called the new rankings a “fantastic achievement.”

“The university’s ability to remain in the global top ten, even as the number of institutions assessed continues to grow, reflects our continued commitment to environmental and social sustainability,” he said.

“It’s a fantastic achievement and testament to all of the hard work that goes on throughout the university.”

Dr Julian Skyrme, the university’s director of social responsibility, said: “This fantastic achievement is the result of the collective efforts of our staff, students and partners, all working to embed our commitment to social and environmental impact into everything we do. While we know there is still much more to be done, we are proud of this assessment by QS and remain determined to continue to lead by example.”

Jessica Owen | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

University of Manchester warns students about ‘racist’ Charles Dickens over 1851 essay

Manchester train station set to close platforms for nine days for ‘major overhaul’

University of Manchester scientists name rare ‘sword dragon’ 24 years after it was found

Latest

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming