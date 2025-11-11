The Tab

Uni of Manchester warns students about ‘racist’ Charles Dickens over 1851 essay

The warning was sent to students on a specific English Literature module

Jessica Owen | News

The University of Manchester has warned its students that an essay by Charles Dickens shows the author’s “racist views.”

Their warning discusses an essay that was co-authored by Dickens in 1851 that the university says “expresses racist views, particularly against Chinese people.”

The notice was issued to undergraduate English Literature students on the university’s “Victorian Rights: Victorian Wrongs” module.

The essay in question is titled “The Great Exhibition and the Little One” and was authored by both Dickens and poet Richard Horne. The authors argued that Western civilisation was economically, politically and socially superior to China.

The article accused China of “coming to a dead stop” after the Great Exhibition of 1851, during which an exhibition of traditional Chinese arts and crafts was taking place at Hyde Park Place.

According to a Freedom of Information request submitted by the Daily Mail, students have been encouraged by the university to discuss their worries with their course tutor if they are “concerned” about the views held in the article.

Critics have called the University of Manchester’s warning “historically illiterate.”

Frank Furedi, a professor of sociology at the University of Kent labelled the comments made by Darwin and Horne on technological advancements a “self-evident fact.”

“Highlighting the economic and political superiority of the West in the middle of the 19th century was a self-evident fact,” he said, “as factually correct as the observation that today China’s economy is superior to that of the UK.”

“What we should worry about is not so much Dickens’ racist views but the historical illiteracy of the University of Manchester’s sensitivity police.”

Most Read

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

We know loads more juicy details about the holiday Julia-Ruth and Joe had together after MAFS

The wages the MAFS UK 2025 cast earned before the show prove who *really* needs fame

A spokesperson for the University of Manchester said: “The University of Manchester supports and encourages the open discussion of challenging ideas, but to ensure that students can engage critically and thoughtfully with such material in its historical and cultural context, content notes are sometimes provided when learning material includes discriminatory language or other potentially offensive content.”

Featured images via Unsplash and Google Maps

Jessica Owen | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Manchester train station set to close platforms for nine days for ‘major overhaul’

Manchester students’ overuse of AI is destroying their minds, and something must change

University of Manchester scientists name rare ‘sword dragon’ 24 years after it was found

Latest

I found the best charity shopping route in York so you don’t have to

Freya Burberry

We all know students love a bargain

selling sunset cast season nine feud insta

The rises in Insta followers prove who Selling Sunset viewers think won each major feud

Claudia Cox

Chelsea really triumphed

Celebrities met dating apps

Who knew? These are all the vibey celebrities who actually met on dating apps

Suchismita Ghosh

Because even the rich and famous have to swipe right sometimes

Uni of Manchester warns students about ‘racist’ Charles Dickens over 1851 essay

Jessica Owen

The warning was sent to students on a specific English Literature module

Pluribus Zosia villain

The actress who plays the most mysterious character in Pluribus explains who she really is

Harrison Brocklehurst

Zosia is the wildest character on TV right now

‘Pits of hell’: What the state of behind the scenes at Selling Sunset is *really* like right now

Hayley Soen

‘It’s not the show I signed up for’

Here’s exactly how to do that adorable AI puppy trend where you’re surrounded by dogs

Ellissa Bain

Literally obsessed

Student group forms in solidarity with Lancaster University strike action

Erin Malik

The Lancaster Student Solidarity group have released a statement on the Action Short Of Strike

Max Whelan

Hot criminal launches OnlyFans after hilarious response to his arresting officer goes viral

Kieran Galpin

He really put the mug in mugshot, but he’s charging more than Lily Phillips

‘I just think he’s metro’: Annie from Love Is Blind talks speculation on Nick’s sexuality

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even adressed the ‘size queen’ comment

I found the best charity shopping route in York so you don’t have to

Freya Burberry

We all know students love a bargain

selling sunset cast season nine feud insta

The rises in Insta followers prove who Selling Sunset viewers think won each major feud

Claudia Cox

Chelsea really triumphed

Celebrities met dating apps

Who knew? These are all the vibey celebrities who actually met on dating apps

Suchismita Ghosh

Because even the rich and famous have to swipe right sometimes

Uni of Manchester warns students about ‘racist’ Charles Dickens over 1851 essay

Jessica Owen

The warning was sent to students on a specific English Literature module

Pluribus Zosia villain

The actress who plays the most mysterious character in Pluribus explains who she really is

Harrison Brocklehurst

Zosia is the wildest character on TV right now

‘Pits of hell’: What the state of behind the scenes at Selling Sunset is *really* like right now

Hayley Soen

‘It’s not the show I signed up for’

Here’s exactly how to do that adorable AI puppy trend where you’re surrounded by dogs

Ellissa Bain

Literally obsessed

Student group forms in solidarity with Lancaster University strike action

Erin Malik

The Lancaster Student Solidarity group have released a statement on the Action Short Of Strike

Max Whelan

Hot criminal launches OnlyFans after hilarious response to his arresting officer goes viral

Kieran Galpin

He really put the mug in mugshot, but he’s charging more than Lily Phillips

‘I just think he’s metro’: Annie from Love Is Blind talks speculation on Nick’s sexuality

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

She even adressed the ‘size queen’ comment