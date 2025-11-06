The Tab

University of Manchester scientists name rare ‘sword dragon’ 24 years after it was found

Scientists have finally given a name to a massive Jurassic sea reptile dug up on Dorset’s coast – meet Xiphodracon, the ‘sword dragon’

Emma Nichols | News

Scientists at the University of Manchester have named the rare ‘sword dragon’ twenty four years after its discovery.

Experts studied the fossil, found in 2001, and discovered it was a brand-new species of ichthyosaur.

The fossil, found near Golden Cap, Dorset, includes a skull with a huge eye socket and a long, sword-like snout  – which inspired its name.

When Dr Dean Lomax first saw the skeleton in 2016, he said: “I knew it was unusual, but I didn’t expect it to fill such a big gap in our understanding.”

Scientists estimate the reptile was about 10 feet long and hunted fish and squid. It swam the oceans 193 to 184 million years ago.

It is the most complete marine reptile ever discovered from the Pliensbachian period.

Even so, questions remain. Professor Judy Massare from the State University of New York praised the discovery but said ichthyosaur evolution still holds mysteries.

“Thousands of complete skeletons exist from before and after this period,” she said.

“Something major changed – we just don’t know what.”

For Dr Lomax, the best part was naming the species. “We chose ‘Xiphodracon’ for its sword-like snout,” he explained. “‘Dracon’ means dragon – ichthyosaurs have been called sea dragons for over 200 years.”

Featured image via University of Manchester

Emma Nichols | News
