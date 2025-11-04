The Tab

Two arrests made after facial recognition cameras introduced in Picadilly Gardens

Four further arrests were made by officers supporting the operation

Jessica Owen | News

Two arrests have been made after facial recognition software was introduced in Piccadilly Gardens in the form of two vans.

The two specialised vehicles were deployed into the area yesterday, 3rd November 2025.

A 40-year-old man was arrested “on suspicion of being wanted for possession of an offensive weapon.”

A second 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of being “wanted for criminal damage.”

His bail conditions specified that he could not enter Piccadilly Gardens.

These arrests were considered a success of the new software, which recognised their faces after they were uploaded to a police watchlist.

Each van used by GMP is fitted with two fixed cameras. Computers within the vehicle contain software that uses biometric data to match faces within the area’s crowds to those on the watchlist.

These vehicles are funded by the Home Office, and the data of individuals who do not match with people of interest is “automatically and immediately deleted.”

Four additional arrests were also made yesterday by officers supporting the operation.

Two individuals were arrested on suspicion of drug possession. A further two people were arrested for failing to appear at court and a public order offence respectively.

Inspector Jon Middleton said these arrests “show the value of Live Facial Recognition and using the technology alongside traditional policing methods.”

He added that it enables “faster, more accurate identification of wanted suspects.”

Greater Manchester Police plan to return the vans to Piccadilly Gardens on Friday 7th November 2025.

Featured image via Pexels

