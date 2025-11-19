The Tab
best uk unis sustainability university of bristol and some bristol students

These 17 UK unis officially rank among the best in the world in 2026 for sustainability

Cambridge University didn’t make the list

The new QS World University Rankings: Sustainability 2026 is out, so you can see exactly how much (or how little) your uni cares about the environment. 17 UK unis managed to rank within the top 50 best unis in the world for sustainability. Yay for them.

The QS sustainability rankings include 1,194 different universities. Unis aren’t just scored for their effects on the environment, but also get points for their social impact and for how well managed they are.

The absolute best UK uni for sustainability in 2026 is apparently University College London (UCL). This uni came third in the whole world – behind only Lund University in Sweden, and the University of Toronto in Canada. UCL scored extra well for health and wellbeing, and for employability and opportunities.

Although the University of Oxford ranked 14th in the world, the University of Cambridge came in a measly 267th place. Cambridge only scored 39.4 out of 100 for “good governance”.

Without further ado, here are the best 17 UK unis for sustainability, which managed to make it into the top 50 of the new QS World University Rankings for sustainability.

University of Exeter

17th in the UK, =48th in the world, scored 93.5

University of Birmingham

16th in the UK, =43rd in the world, scored 93.9

University of York

York Uni students enjoying the great outdoors best uk unis

York Uni students enjoying the great outdoors (or pretending to for this pic, anyway)

15th in the UK, 39th in the world, scored 94.2

University of Nottingham

14th in the UK, =37th in the world, scored 94.5

University of Sheffield

13th in the UK, =33rd in the world, scored 94.9

University of Reading

12th in the UK, =30th in the world, scored 95.3

University of Glasgow

11th in the UK, 27th in the world, scored 95.7

University of Leeds

university of leeds students best uk unis sustainability

Leeds students get to visit the massive Roundhay Park

=9th in the UK, =24th in the world, scored 95.8

Durham University

=9th in the UK, =24th in the world, scored 96.9

University of Bristol

8th in the UK, 19th in the world, scored 96.9

King’s College London (KCL)

7th in the UK, =16th in the world, scored 97.2

University of Oxford

6th in the UK, 14th in the world, scored 97.7

University of Manchester

uni of manchester students best uk unis sustainability

Manchester students, hopefully not littering

5th in the UK, 10th in the world, scored 98.0

Imperial College London

4th in the UK, =7th in the world, scored 89.2

London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

3rd in the UK, 6th in the world, scored 98.5

University of Edinburgh

2nd in the UK, 4th in the world, scored 98.7

University College London

1st in the UK, 3rd in the world, scored 99.0

More on: Oxbridge Russell Group University University rankings
Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

