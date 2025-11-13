Live updates on exactly which UK universities are on strike right now over huge job cuts

Staff at eight UK unis are on strike at the moment

So many UK universities have proposed huge budget cuts, and so many lecturers have announced strike days. It’s getting hard to keep track of it all. So, here is a handy guide to precisely which UK universities are on strike right now, and over what issues. This article will be updated whenever union members announce more strike days.

University of Dundee

University College Union (UCU) members are striking from 10th to 14th November. A big rally is happening on 13th November, to mark the anniversary of when management announced huge cuts to deal with the uni’s £30 million deficit.

A spokesperson for Dundee said: “We will do all we can to mitigate any impacts on our students, although we do anticipate the majority of classes and student contact time will proceed as normal.”

University of Edinburgh

Edi staff have been taking part in action short of strike (ASOS) since the summer. This means they do the bare minimum work outlined in their contracts, and don’t work overtime or cover for absent colleagues. More strike action will take place from the 17th to the 19th to November.

This in response to huge budget cuts at the uni. The union estimate as many as 1,800 jobs could go.

The University of Edinburgh advised students: “The University will enact contingency plans to mitigate disruption to the delivery of learning and teaching, and student experience whilst maintaining academic standards.”

Imperial College London

Following a lengthy pay dispute, Imperial’s Joint Trade Unions (JTU) have announced 10 strike days between 7th October and 28th November. The union argue their pay has decreased by nine per cent in real terms since 2018, although their workloads have gone up.

The uni advises students: “While we entirely respect the right of our trade unions and their members to undertake industrial action, our immediate priority is to minimise the impact on your studies, and we are making every effort to do so.”

Lancaster University

Staff at Lancs began action short of strike on 10th November. The UCU warn this could continue for six months, and they will consider striking before Christmas unless management rule out compulsory redundancies.

Management aim to cut around 200 academics and 200 support staff by July 2026. This would amount to one in four jobs.

A spokesperson for Lancaster University said these cuts are “very difficult but necessary” as “achieving financial sustainability is essential to securing the university’s future”.

University of Leicester

Strike action is taking place between 10th and 21st November. Discontinuous action has been going on since September. This is in protest to cuts that the uni is currently consulting on. Management are reviewing 163 jobs, and have proposed winding down the modern languages and film courses.

The uni has told students their “priority” is to “minimise disruption”, and affected students can claim compensation.

University of Nottingham

Notts staff are striking on 22 days between 10th November and 12th December.

Management have proposed huge budget cuts – including cutting a whopping 48 courses.

A spokesperson for the University of Nottingham said: “Over the past 18 months, we have been developing a clear set of proposals that will guide the size and shape of our organisation and ensure our university continues to be a global leader in education, innovation, student success and research.”

University of Sheffield

Union members at Sheffield are restarting action short of strike on 17th November. 16 strike days are planned between 17th November and 12th December.

Staff are worried about even more redundancies, and that their workload will get worse once there are fewer academics and support staff.

The uni says they are “doing everything we can to minimise any impact on our students and staff”.

Sheffield Hallam University

Strike days are planned from 11th to 13th November, then from 17th to 20th November, then 1st to 5th December.

About 1,000 academic and support staff have gone over the last two years, and union members are concerned the uni still hasn’t ruled out compulsory redundancies.

A uni spokesperson said: “Like all universities, we have had to make some tough decisions due to the financial challenges being faced across higher education. To date, we have been able to make significant savings without the need for any compulsory redundancies.”

