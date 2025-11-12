The six most eligible posh boys skulking about at UK universities right now, as per Tatler

Maybe some are on Hinge?

If you’re on the hunt for a rich husband, then you might be in luck. Tatler (that magazine for people who want to be posh) has published their annual list of the 200 most “eligible” young singles in the UK. Most are titled aristocrats, or nepo baby models, or millionaire influencers, or all three. Believe it or not, six of the boys on 2025’s list are studying at UK universities right now. So, here are the the most eligible posh boys who are studying at UK universities in 2025.

William Ferry

First of all, an Exetaaaaah boy. William went to Charterhouse School and now studies politics at international relations at the University of Exeter.

Tatler describes him as a “cheeky chap” who is “a regular at Exeter’s Fever Monday, and Basil’s Bar in Mustique, where his family summers”. Erm, I’m going to assume nobody who works at Tatler knows what Fever is x.

Despite only being 20, he’s somehow managed to do internships at The Times, The Economist, a car company, a horse-racing data analysis company, and three finance companies.

Henry MacDonald

He went to Harrow School, then spent his gap yaaaaaar playing cricked in New Zealand and scaling Mount Olympus. He spends his summers doing “Old Masters painting work experience” at the mega-fancy auction house Christie’s.

Henry has just started studying Classics at Durham University.

Alexander McCallum

This 19-year-old completed the classic posh boy pipeline of Eton College then the University of Oxford. He’s in his second year of studying English language and literature at Magdalen College.

Apparently the posh people who spend their lives partying in Mustique call him “Little Al”.

William Montagu

This 21-year-old is the Viscount Hinchingbrooke, and the future Earl of Sandwich. He’s the heir to a whopping estate in Dorset.

William is on the English literature, French and film studies course at Durham University.

He also plays the guitar. Of course he does.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Will Montagu (@willmontagumusic)

His cousin Jack – a recent Uni of Edinburgh grad – also made Tatler’s list.

Nathaniel Read

He went to the mega-spenny Westminster School, and is now in his third year of Classics at the University of Oxford.

Nathaniel’s family have had very prominent jobs in the media, so it’s not really a shock that he does lots of student journalism at Oxford (and has ended up in Tatler).

Jack Wiggin

His father is the MP Sir Bill Wiggin, and his grandfather was the MP Sir Jerry Wiggin.

Jack was head boy at the mega-posh all-boys boarding school Radley College. He’s now studying Classics at Somerville College, Oxford. Yup, half the boys on this list are Classics students.

