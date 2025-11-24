University of Manchester students vote to sever ties with Tel Aviv University

Students voted by a 94 per cent majority for the university to sever this institutional partnership

3 hours ago

Students at the University of Manchester (UoM) have voted for the university to sever its ties with Tel Aviv University (TAU).

As part of an ongoing student campaign, a Students’ Union ballot opened on the 27th October officially titled “UoM Should End Partnership with TAU”.

After a week-long voting period, 94 per cent of 4,831 participating students voted in favour of the motion.

The campaign, led by UoM Action 4 Palestine, pointed to TAU’s deep connections to military as a key issue. This includes the setting up of an ”engineering war room” to support the IOF (Israel Occupation Forces) and hosting the “Erez” program that aims to turn “civilians [into] elite fighters”

TAU also operates a joint research centre with the Israeli Air Force and works in close partnership with Israeli weapons companies.

The partnership between UoM and TAU began in 2021 and has been renewed every year since, except for 2024, as part of a research seed fund competition intended to “catalyse new collaborations”.

It involves up to eight projects every year, with a lead researcher from UoM and TAU applying to collaborate.

If they succeed, the universities fund each of their researchers with up to £5,000. Financial records show that UoM has spent up to £89,248 on this partnership so far.

A statement, currently including endorsements from up to 15 student societies, says the student body will “accept nothing less than the complete and permanent cessation of the Tel Aviv University partnership”.

University administration has reaffirmed that it will not cut ties with TAU and explained that the motion is non-binding, claiming academic freedom and neutrality.

A University of Manchester spokesperson said: “While we respect the democratic right of students to vote in favour of this motion, our researchers also have the right to pursue their research interests as they see fit, within the law. The motion by the Students’ Union is non-binding on the university, and we believe collaboration with international partners is important, alongside our long-standing and widespread activity to provide scholarships and assistance to students and academics from conflict areas around the world.”

Members of UoM Action 4 Palestine handed out copies of the motion outside a UoM senior management meeting. They were told that management would listen to students and take the vote into consideration.

The proposal follows similar decisions across over 30 universities in Europe and South America who have ended cooperation agreements with Israeli institutions.

In a statement posted by Manchester Student Left ahead of the opening of the vote, it said that the university “has ignored students who point out the crimes of TAU”.

In a statement to The Manchester Tab, a University of Manchester spokesperson said: “We understand and acknowledge the diverse views and feelings expressed by many of our students, including those about the university’s partnerships with Tel Aviv University (TAU).

“We also recognise that members of our university community are directly affected by the situation in the Middle East, and the events of the last two years have understandably caused deep concern and strong feelings. Our position on this matter has been one of considered disagreement, which is based on our commitment to academic freedom and the value of international collaboration.

“The university continues to support affected students and academics, through our Humanitarian and Article 26 Scholarship schemes and our partnership with the Council for At-Risk Academics (CARA). We are actively exploring ways to play a role in rebuilding higher education in Gaza when conditions allow, reflecting the concern of students.”

Tel Aviv University has been contacted for comment.