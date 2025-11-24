The Tab
Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing at student accommodation in Norwich

‘There were shouts and then the fire alarm went off’

Claudia Cox | News

A 27-year-old has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed to death at a student accommodation block in Norwich on Saturday.

Police arrested Benjamin Katabana on 22nd November. He will appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court on 24th November.

Emergency services were called to Somerleyton House on Somerleyton Street at about 5:22am on Saturday. A man in his 30s was pronounced dead at the scene. According to the post-mortem, he died of a stab wound to the chest.

A spokesperson said the Norfolk police believed this to be an “isolated event with no wider risk to the local community”.

Residents of the student accommodation site were moved to a hotel while the police made inquiries.

People who live in the student accommodation were woken up in the middle of the night by a person “somebody’s dead”. The commotion also woke occupants of other student halls nearby.

A resident called Ben told Norwich Evening News: “There were shouts and all that sort of thing, and then the fire alarm went off.

“We all thought it was just another fire alarm. Everyone was in flip-flops and shorts. But then the police started turning up. I tried sleeping through it, but I couldn’t. There were like seven police cars.”

Another occupant said on Saturday: “They’ll probably clear out and say we can go back soon, but I think there will be blood stains on the floor, and they won’t have cleared it up.”

Somerleyton House has rooms for both university students and professionals. The site is in Norwich’s “Golden Triangle”, which is a popular suburb for young people to live in. The University of East Anglia (UEA) and the Norwich University of the Arts (NUA) are both based in Norwich. The University of Law also has a large campus in the city.

