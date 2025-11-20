Breaking: Strikes called off as Lancaster University rules out compulsory redundancies

Industrial action scheduled for 27th and 28th November has been withdrawn by Lancaster University and College Union

22 hours ago

Lancaster University and College Union (UCU) has announced the withdrawal of planned strike action and action short of a strike (ASOS).

The decision follows a recent meeting with Lancaster University management, in which it was confirmed that compulsory redundancies have been ruled out for academic staff until at least 31st July 2026.

Previously, Lancaster University had refused to rule out the possibility of compulsory redundancies in a bid to save £30 million of budget cuts.

In a university-wide email blast, Lancaster University has confirmed that the voluntary staff redundancies have been sufficient to meet budget-cut targets, eliminating the need for compulsory redundancies for academic staff.

The uni further confirmed that Lancaster UCU staff are no longer being asked by their union branch to limit their work strictly to the terms of their contracts, and that all services, facilities and teaching activities continue as normal.

Interim vice-chancellor Professor Rebecca Lingwood said in the email: “I’m very pleased we can now reassure you that your studies won’t be disrupted by industrial action that had been planned, and I appreciate our UCU staff trade union acting so swiftly so we can provide this news. We have made significant progress towards our savings target, helped by the measures that staff have taken to cut costs.”

Professor Rebecca Longwood added that senior management will continue to ensure the university operates on “stable financial footing” in its aim to “deliver high quality education and research”.

However, compulsory redundancies have not yet been ruled out for Professional Services (PS) staff, such as library and wellbeing staff.

Lancaster UCU do still hold the mandate to strike up to April 2026, as per their ballot results.

In a blog post, Lancaster University Students’ Union reminded students they may still be able to claim compensation from the university if ASOS has disrupted their studies. The post encouraged students to speak to an Academic Rep as a group if they feel like they are entitled to compensation.

When contacted by The Lancaster Tab for comment, Lancaster UCU president and senior lecturer of management science Dr. Sunil Banga confirmed the decision to call off the strikes in response to the ruling out of compulsory redundancies.

Dr. Sunil Banga said: “This outcome represents a significant and hard-won achievement for members, demonstrating the effectiveness of collective action in defending staff employment and ensuring that educational provision for students is protected.

“While compulsory redundancies for academic staff have been withdrawn, LUCU notes that the wider dispute remains ongoing, with further discussions required on financial planning, governance concerns, and the implications of proposed programme reductions.

“LUCU will continue to engage constructively with current interim senior management and the incoming VC to address unresolved issues and to improve oversight mechanisms relating to future redundancy proposals.

“The branch also reaffirms its full support for professional-services colleagues and stands ready to take the strongest action available should compulsory redundancies be proposed for PS staff during the current financial year.”

Featured image via Lancaster University and College Union