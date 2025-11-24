The Tab
Madame Morrible, Wicked Witch! How Michelle Yeoh just became the biggest Wicked meme

This is her ‘there could be 100 people in the room’

Michelle Yeoh is getting whacked left right and centre for her woefully miscast performance as Madame Morrible in Wicked and Wicked: For Good, but at least if there’s one good thing to come out of her sequel disaster it’s the fact that she’s become the biggest meme to come out of the movie so far. It’s absolutely hilarious and I think the best thing about it all is how obsessed and pleased with herself Michelle Yeoh is with it all. Here’s what’s going on with the Madame Morrible Wicked Witch meme because Michelle Yeoh is going mega viral and it’s absolutely killing me off.

Madame Morrible… MM

Michelle Yeoh has been on the press tour doing her bit for ages but I think we were all so swept up with the usual Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo carry-on to notice this madness also happening under our eyes. Michelle Yeoh has had a sort of epiphany based on the fact her villain character Madame Morrible has the initials MM, and if you flip it around it shows as WW for Wicked Witch. She’s basically saying how the Wicked Witch she spends the whole film trying to paint as Elphaba is of course her and her devious and murderous ways.

Michelle Yeoh has approached this realisation with absolute joy and basically said the same line in every single interview – and every time she sounds just as pleased with herself. It’s so iconic.

People are comparing it to when Lady Gaga was on her press tour for A Star is Born and became a massive meme for saying “There can be 100 people in the room and 99 people don’t believe in you”, referring to Bradley Cooper and how he took a chance on her as the director.

Literally every tweet about this iconic saga is getting huge likes because it’s up there with holding space as one of the best sagas to ever come out of either Wicked film. It’s so funny.

This one is tooooooo good honestly…

Of course other MMs are now in the firing line, and as you might expect the first to get a viral lashing was Glee menace Matthew Morrison.

I can’t wait for someone to inevitably ask Michelle Yeoh about it going viral because I need to see her reaction to the supercut.

