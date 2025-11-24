Winner Perla reveals the two brutal times she almost quit Squid Game: The Challenge

She was going to eliminate herself on purpose

Season two of Squid Game: The Challenge was so much more tense than the first series, and winner Perla has revealed it was so hard that she almost quit… twice!

Perla Figuereo, aka Player 072, was crowned the winner after Dajah brutally injured herself in the final Red Light Green Light game, taking home a whopping $4.56 million.

However, she almost didn’t make it. In an interview with The Wrap, the 26-year-old recalled the times when she very nearly eliminated herself. She said: “There were two big times where I was like, ‘I need to go home’.”

The first time she almost quit was over the food, because she was just so hungry. Having to play those kids’ games when you’re literally starving does sound awful.

“One was they serve beans and sausage for breakfast. And I was like, ‘I am starving’. I started crying [and] brother comes up to me like, ‘What’s going on?’ I was like, ‘I think I need to self-eliminate.’ I’m dramatic,” she said.

The other time Perla almost quit was during the Slides and Ladders game. She added: “And then during Slides and Ladders, there was a time that I kept going down so many slides and losing hope that I was like, ‘I might just take the wrong slide’.

“Because at this point we knew all which ones were the right ones and the wrong ones, and I was going to take the wrong one because I was like, ‘I’m emotionally drained right now’. But I locked in, I prayed on it, and thank God I didn’t leave.”

Perla definitely got lucky, with Trinity’s shocking sacrifice and Dajah’s injury both helping her get closer to that $4.56 million prize pot, but she played an incredible game nonetheless.

She doesn’t actually have the money yet, but the humble queen said she isn’t not going to live some “extravagant life” when she does get the cash in her bank account.

“I’m spending it with my brother, and it’s going for future security. I’m going to live a pretty similar life and keep working. I’m getting my mom a house, and sometime this year, I hope to get a boob job,” she said.

