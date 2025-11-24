The Tab

Winner Perla reveals the two brutal times she almost quit Squid Game: The Challenge

She was going to eliminate herself on purpose

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Season two of Squid Game: The Challenge was so much more tense than the first series, and winner Perla has revealed it was so hard that she almost quit… twice!

Perla Figuereo, aka Player 072, was crowned the winner after Dajah brutally injured herself in the final Red Light Green Light game, taking home a whopping $4.56 million.

However, she almost didn’t make it. In an interview with The Wrap, the 26-year-old recalled the times when she very nearly eliminated herself. She said: “There were two big times where I was like, ‘I need to go home’.”

The first time she almost quit was over the food, because she was just so hungry. Having to play those kids’ games when you’re literally starving does sound awful.

“One was they serve beans and sausage for breakfast. And I was like, ‘I am starving’. I started crying [and] brother comes up to me like, ‘What’s going on?’ I was like, ‘I think I need to self-eliminate.’ I’m dramatic,” she said.

Credit: Netflix

The other time Perla almost quit was during the Slides and Ladders game. She added: “And then during Slides and Ladders, there was a time that I kept going down so many slides and losing hope that I was like, ‘I might just take the wrong slide’.

“Because at this point we knew all which ones were the right ones and the wrong ones, and I was going to take the wrong one because I was like, ‘I’m emotionally drained right now’. But I locked in, I prayed on it, and thank God I didn’t leave.”

Most Read

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Bailey

We FINALLY have juicy details about Rebecca and Bailey’s post-MAFS split – it sounds hella messy

Exactly what YouTuber Jack Doherty has been arrested for, and how long he faces in prison

Perla definitely got lucky, with Trinity’s shocking sacrifice and Dajah’s injury both helping her get closer to that $4.56 million prize pot, but she played an incredible game nonetheless.

She doesn’t actually have the money yet, but the humble queen said she isn’t not going to live some “extravagant life” when she does get the cash in her bank account.

“I’m spending it with my brother, and it’s going for future security. I’m going to live a pretty similar life and keep working. I’m getting my mom a house, and sometime this year, I hope to get a boob job,” she said.

For all the latest Netflix news, drops, quizzes and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image by: Netflix

More on: Netflix Squid Game TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Trinity reveals why he shockingly sacrificed himself on Squid Game: The Challenge

There’s a spooky detail about Trinity’s huge sacrifice Squid Game: The Challenge left out

Squid Game: The Challenge’s Dajah explains her brutal injury, and what actually happened

Latest

20-year-old uni student bullied for sexuality becomes first openly gay Miss England winner

Lucy McLaughlin

‘I feel so powerful and proud of myself – my coming out story wasn’t the easiest’

I’m A Celeb’s Ant and Dec have finally addressed their longstanding beef with Kelly Brook

Hebe Hancock

It’s about time

It’s almost that time again, so when exactly is Spotify Wrapped 2025 coming?

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so soon!

Bristol health scientist awarded prestigious Medical Research Council Millennium Medal

Chrissy Flannery

Professor Davey Smith’s contributions to medical research have marked him as among the most highly recognised scientists worldwide.

Why we’ll never know what Glinda whispers to Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, and don’t need to

Ellissa Bain

The ending is actually very clever

Wicked For Good bad reviews flaw

The bad reviews of Wicked: For Good proves why the film made one fatal mistake

Harrison Brocklehurst

Hopefully Hollywood will stop doing this now – it never ends well

chrishell stause jason oppenheim selling sunset netflix

Jason Oppenheim *finally* addresses Chrishell Stause’s dramatic exit from Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

Apparently she still works there?!

There have been two horrific new updates in the Celeste Rivas case, involving singer D4vd

Hebe Hancock

The details are so shocking

University of Manchester students vote to sever ties with Tel Aviv University

Caitlyn Wright

Students voted by a 94 per cent majority for the university to sever this institutional partnership

Dear finalists, here are the canon events that you will experience this year

Josephine White

All the scary things that first and second years can look forward to

20-year-old uni student bullied for sexuality becomes first openly gay Miss England winner

Lucy McLaughlin

‘I feel so powerful and proud of myself – my coming out story wasn’t the easiest’

I’m A Celeb’s Ant and Dec have finally addressed their longstanding beef with Kelly Brook

Hebe Hancock

It’s about time

It’s almost that time again, so when exactly is Spotify Wrapped 2025 coming?

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so soon!

Bristol health scientist awarded prestigious Medical Research Council Millennium Medal

Chrissy Flannery

Professor Davey Smith’s contributions to medical research have marked him as among the most highly recognised scientists worldwide.

Why we’ll never know what Glinda whispers to Elphaba in Wicked: For Good, and don’t need to

Ellissa Bain

The ending is actually very clever

Wicked For Good bad reviews flaw

The bad reviews of Wicked: For Good proves why the film made one fatal mistake

Harrison Brocklehurst

Hopefully Hollywood will stop doing this now – it never ends well

chrishell stause jason oppenheim selling sunset netflix

Jason Oppenheim *finally* addresses Chrishell Stause’s dramatic exit from Selling Sunset

Claudia Cox

Apparently she still works there?!

There have been two horrific new updates in the Celeste Rivas case, involving singer D4vd

Hebe Hancock

The details are so shocking

University of Manchester students vote to sever ties with Tel Aviv University

Caitlyn Wright

Students voted by a 94 per cent majority for the university to sever this institutional partnership

Dear finalists, here are the canon events that you will experience this year

Josephine White

All the scary things that first and second years can look forward to