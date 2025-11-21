Trinity reveals why he shockingly sacrificed himself on Squid Game: The Challenge

3 hours ago

Everyone was in absolute disbelief when Trinity aka Player 398 decided to sacrifice himself in the final episode of Squid Game: The Challenge season two, and he’s spoken out about exactly why he did it.

The 25-year-old from Kansas City got right through to the final five before picking the black coin out of Steven’s hands in the second to last game. He still could have got through if one of the other players took the black coin off him, but he decided to heroically tell the others where the gold coin was, eliminating himself to save the others.

Speaking about his decision in a Netflix Q&A, he said: “I’m very competitive. I come from a tennis background in college. So I was like ‘I know I’m going to win it’. My goal was Top 50, sleep in the bedroom, get an interview, right? I crushed all those, and I did not know I was going to do that until I was sitting on that chair and they explained the rules.”

Trinity said he made the sacrifice because he “resonated” with the other players’ stories so much that he wanted to give them a chance to win the money. How selfless of him.

“I saw Vanessa at the end, she was like ‘What am I gonna do? What am I gonna do?’ They didn’t show this but off camera she was like ‘Can I get a drink of water?’” he recalled. “Steven? Steven’s chilling, you know what I’m saying? But Dejah – I resonate with her story being a single mom, because I grew up with three other sisters in a single household.”

“So I was like ‘I know I’m going to be fine. I got Christ, I got Jesus, and he always pulls through, no matter what.’ He wins in the end every time.”

However, the decision definitely wasn’t easy for him. He said it was really “tough” and the “ramifications are still hitting a little bit”. Trinity then joked: “If I get voted back in I would not do that again – I’m playing cutthroat next time!”

Squid Game: The Challenge is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news, drops, quizzes and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image by: Netflix