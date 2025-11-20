Squid Game: The Challenge’s Dajah explains her brutal injury, and what actually happened

23 hours ago

The final episode Squid Game: The Challenge was released this week and runner up Dajah Graham has explained what actually happened with her terrible injury.

Everyone was on the edge of their seat during the final game, which saw Dajah, Perla, Vanessa and Steven take on the iconic Red Light, Green Light game. It was neck and neck, but Dajah was sadly forced to pull out of the game after suffering a brutal injury, crowning New York-based Perla as the winner.

The 29-year-old from North Carolina looked like she was in a lot of pain after announcing she heard a “pop”, but it wasn’t really clear exactly what happened. She’s now spoken out about it on TikTok, and revealed that she actually ruptured her ACL.

Dajah explained that she looked at Perla and realised she needed to “pick up the pace” if she wanted to win, so started running a bit faster.

“So I went to take off, and when I did, I heard a pop, a loud pop. And I said, ‘Oh my god’. The adrenaline was so high, so I didn’t immediately feel it at first. So I took off, and as I took that first step on it, I’m like, ‘Hmm, okay, something’s not right. My foot feels numb’,” she recalled.

“My first thought was, ‘Oh, my god, I’m running so hard. I ran through my shoes, and my shoes exploded’. That’s honestly what I thought. So as I’m stopped, the pain is starting to sit in. It’s shooting, it’s hurting, I’m feeling that pain.”

The mother called out for a medic but nobody came for a while. When they finally noticed she was in pain, they came to examine and told her she needed to go the hospital. Dajah tried to refuse, saying she wanted to carry on playing, but they told her she was medically disqualified.

“So we get to the hospital, and your girl ruptured her Achilles tendon,” she said. “It completely snapped in half. It was a complete rupture. So, yeah, my leg, it wasn’t attached.”

Dajah also revealed that she actually held the position for a really long time despite Squid Game: The Challenge making it look like she “immediately gave up”. All of this happened in February, and she’s still in recovery for the injury now.

Squid Game: The Challenge is available on Netflix now.

Featured image by: Netflix