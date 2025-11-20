The Tab

Squid Game: The Challenge’s Dajah explains her brutal injury, and what actually happened

I felt so bad for her

Ellissa Bain

The final episode Squid Game: The Challenge was released this week and runner up Dajah Graham has explained what actually happened with her terrible injury.

Everyone was on the edge of their seat during the final game, which saw Dajah, Perla, Vanessa and Steven take on the iconic Red Light, Green Light game. It was neck and neck, but Dajah was sadly forced to pull out of the game after suffering a brutal injury, crowning New York-based Perla as the winner.

The 29-year-old from North Carolina looked like she was in a lot of pain after announcing she heard a “pop”, but it wasn’t really clear exactly what happened. She’s now spoken out about it on TikTok, and revealed that she actually ruptured her ACL.

Dajah explained that she looked at Perla and realised she needed to “pick up the pace” if she wanted to win, so started running a bit faster.

“So I went to take off, and when I did, I heard a pop, a loud pop. And I said, ‘Oh my god’. The adrenaline was so high, so I didn’t immediately feel it at first. So I took off, and as I took that first step on it, I’m like, ‘Hmm, okay, something’s not right. My foot feels numb’,” she recalled.

@dajg95

Squid game the challenge final game Torn Achilles 🙁 complete rupture #squidgamenetflix#squidgame#squidgamethechallenge#squidgamethechallengeseason2#player302

♬ original sound – Daj

“My first thought was, ‘Oh, my god, I’m running so hard. I ran through my shoes, and my shoes exploded’. That’s honestly what I thought. So as I’m stopped, the pain is starting to sit in. It’s shooting, it’s hurting, I’m feeling that pain.”

The mother called out for a medic but nobody came for a while. When they finally noticed she was in pain, they came to examine and told her she needed to go the hospital. Dajah tried to refuse, saying she wanted to carry on playing, but they told her she was medically disqualified.

“So we get to the hospital, and your girl ruptured her Achilles tendon,” she said. “It completely snapped in half. It was a complete rupture. So, yeah, my leg, it wasn’t attached.”

Dajah also revealed that she actually held the position for a really long time despite Squid Game: The Challenge making it look like she “immediately gave up”. All of this happened in February, and she’s still in recovery for the injury now.

Squid Game: The Challenge is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news, drops, quizzes and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image by: Netflix

Ellissa Bain
Downs and dirty: Couple caught enjoying a little more than the scenery on the Downs

Ellen Paterson

Taking scaring the freshers to a whole new level

Is that actually Tom Read Wilson’s real voice on I’m A Celeb?! An investigation

Ellissa Bain

He can’t talk like that all the time

wicked for good ariana grande glinda magic

The actual reason Glinda can suddenly do magic in the ending of Wicked: For Good, spelled out

Claudia Cox

I did not expect it to get this deep

Wild comment I’m A Celeb’s Angry Ginge made about Saka resurfaces, and TikTok is in shock

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Why did he say that?

Big Brother UK 2025 drama

One week on from the final, all the Big Brother UK 2025 drama that’s STILL kicking off

Harrison Brocklehurst

Of COURSE Caroline is kicking off on social media

Here’s six ways to feel the Christmas spirit at uni as a young ‘adult’

Amy Bainbridge

Don’t let this crowded time of year stop you from enjoying the festive season

Photos of the Wicked cast before and after the films show their drastic transformations

Ellissa Bain

They look so different

Drag Race UK season seven dragged

Drag Race UK season seven is getting absolutely dragged for being the worst season ever

Harrison Brocklehurst

People are furious for this one reason, and the latest elimination is the last straw

wicked for good timeline elphaba fiyero glinda

How many years later is Wicked: For Good set? The confusifying timeline, explained

Claudia Cox

There are so many flashbacks within flashbacks

Every I’m A Celeb contestant who has tragically died since their time on the show

Hebe Hancock

One was forced to leave after fears he would die during filming

