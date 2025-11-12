The Tab

A look at Steven aka Player 183’s poker career and life after Squid Game: The Challenge

Everyone wants him to be eliminated

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

The new lot of Squid Game: The Challenge season two episodes just dropped and Steven Jones Jr aka Player 183 is quickly becoming one of the most talked about players, for all the wrong reasons.

Everyone wants him out of the game after he revealed that he already won millions of dollars in a poker tournament. He’s keeping it a secret from the other players to try and stay in the competition.

Turns out, the 37-year-old from Phoenix, Arizona is a professional poker player, but that’s not his full time job. Here’s a look into his life and career.

Steven from Squid Game The: Challenge plays professional poker

After graduating from Arizona State University with a degree in Business Management in 2013, Steven turned his poker hobby into an actual career and has now been playing professionally for nine years since 2016.

Steven reached the World Series of Poker’s World Amateur Championship finals for the first time in 2018, taking home a nice $60,000. In 2019, he then finished second in a World Series of Poker Circuit event.

Then, 2023 was his big win when he came second in the World Series of Poker (WSOP) Main Event, taking home a pretty staggering $6.5 million after coming runner up to the first place winner Daniel Weinman.

According to The Hendon Mob, he’s now won almost $7.3 million from professional poker competitions in total, and he’s 271st on the all time money list.

Playing poker isn’t actually his full time job, though

However, poker is still partly a hobby. Player 183’s main job is a real estate broker, and he set up his own luxury brokerage in 2015 called Jr. Jones Realty.

“Steven Jones is a real estate expert and proud owner of JR Jones REALTY, Arizona’s premier luxury real estate company. Steven’s expertise is rooted in years of experience learning the dynamic ins and outs of the Phoenix real estate market that ultimately prepared him to start his own venture,” the website says.

This is what he does when he’s not working

“Outside of JR Jones Realty, Steven enjoys staying active, perfecting his Poker skills, and traveling as much as possible. Steven can relate to many of his clients’ in his love for spending time with his family and his dogs Onyx, Poochie, and Itty Bitty!” his website adds.

It doesn’t seem like Steven has a partner or kids, but a quick look at his Instagram reveals he spends a lot of time with his mum and friends. He loves to travel too, visiting Greece, Barcelona, London, Munich and Dublin. However, he definitely spends most of his time in Vegas playing poker.

Update a year after a ‘severed head’ was found on Edinburgh’s Cowgate

Hugo Donnelly

Michael Leneghan died last year after being struck by a bus on Cowgate

Reality TV is so conservative now and it’s ruining all my favourite shows

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

I blame Trump

selling the oc cast qho quit last season

Why so many Selling The OC cast quit last season, and what they’re up to now instead

Claudia Cox

Some of these excuses are extra flimsy

Pluribus zombie apocalypse

Pluribus creator Vince Gilligan explains how the show is lowkey a zombie apocalypse drama

Harrison Brocklehurst

‘The difference is, these people aren’t zombies’

The director of Netflix’s Frankenstein reveals why the ending is so different to the book

Hebe Hancock

It’s a huge change

‘Absolutely disgraceful’: New Nottingham student accommodation approved despite objections

Aman Kaur

Local residents view the plans as ‘hanging the community out to dry’

Guys, the ‘You Left’ TikTok song isn’t new – here’s where it originally came from

Francesca Eke

I LEFT MY HOME

Cowgate taped off as police respond to items ‘thrown’ onto street

Jamie Calder

The road was closed while emergency services attended the scene

This behind the scenes MAFS UK 2025 clip proves how staged the show actually is

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so overproduced

