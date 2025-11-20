The Tab

There’s a spooky detail about Trinity’s huge sacrifice Squid Game: The Challenge left out

I’ve got chills

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment

Nobody could have predicted the dramatic Squid Game: The Challenge finale, and there’s a chilling detail about Trinity Parriman’s sacrifice that we didn’t see.

Player 398, from Kansas City, decided to tell the other remaining players which hand he was holding the gold coin, eliminating himself as he ended up with the black coin.

Perla, who won the $4.6 million, has spoken out about the dramatic sacrifice, and revealed a spooky detail about the whole thing that will give you chills.

Speaking to The Wrap, she explained that right before they played the coin game, she prayed and said to God: “I’m protected by the Trinity.”

She was obviously referring to the Holy Trinity, but then Trinity Parriman who sacrificed himself for her, essentially allowing her to win the whole thing.

Credit: Netflix

“It was so different experiencing it than seeing it [on TV]. I have a backstory with Trinity’s sacrifice: My last prayer right before we played the coin game, the last thing I said to God is, ‘I’m protected by the [Holy] Trinity’. That was the last thing I told myself,” she said.

“My mum always tells me to wake up on the right side of the bed, open your door with your right hand, put your shoes on right shoe first, put your right leg into the pants first — she’s very superstitious like that. Every time we entered a game, I had to go up right foot first.”

She continued: “I was very superstitious the whole time and I made choices like that, regardless of knowing that Trinity was going to do that. If I got it wrong, I was going to put the gold coin in my right hand and hope for the best.”

Perla slammed speculation the whole thing was staged and said she’s spoken to Trinity since about his decision since filming ended.

“He gave us that privilege and gift of going to the last game, and I am forever, eternally grateful. And I’m seeing a lot of comments of people being like, ‘You better send Trinity money’. Guys, off all my comments. First of all, let me do my thing with Trinity. Y’all worry too much about me. Do you know who I am? I’m an empath,” she added.

Squid Game: The Challenge is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news, drops, quizzes and memes like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image by: Netflix

Ellissa Bain
