Here are eight ways to make the most out of Exeter this Christmas

All the cosy and chaotic things you need to do this season

3 hours ago

Exeter goes feral for Christmas. One minute you’re stressing over deadlines in the Forum, and the next you’re hypnotized by Nutella crêpes, Christmas jumpers, and the warm glow of the Cathedral judging your life choices.

The city suddenly turns into a winter wonderland — if your definition of “wonderland” includes mulled wine, queues that stretch longer than your morning commute, and the faint but persistent scent of hot dogs everywhere.

Whether you’re a fresher experiencing your first Exeter winter, a third year powering through the last stretch of term, or someone who’s been here long enough to know where all the secret festive gems are, there’s a surprisingly magical energy in the air.

Between markets, cafés, fairy lights, and student traditions that are equal parts chaotic and charming, Exeter really comes alive in December — and if you play it right, you can make this festive season one to remember.

Here are some of the ways you can make the most of the Christmas season:

1. Hit the Christmas market properly

Yes, it’s expensive. Yes, it’s packed. But the Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market is basically compulsory attendance. Go at sunset for maximum vibes, grab a hot dog the size of your face, and pretend you’re in a Netflix Christmas film.

Bonus points if you drag your mates to the bar area for a mulled cider you’ll definitely spill on someone’s brand new Ralph Lauren jumper. And honestly, nothing hits quite like a Baileys hot chocolate loaded with all the trimmings – marshmallows absolutely essential.

Top tip: Go on a weekday before 6pm if you want to see anything other than the back of someone’s head.

2. Swap the Forum Library for a cosy café

Somehow everything feels more achievable when you’re drinking a festive latte in a warm café instead of slowly losing the will to live on the silent floor of the library.

I would personally recommend trying Devon Coffee, Sacred Grounds, or a classic like Costa if you’re looking for something on the high street.

3. Do the “Exeter Christmas lights” walk

Grab your housemates, wrap yourself in every jumper you own, and take a walk through: Princesshay, Gandy Street (elite vibes, and you can pretend you’re in Diagon Alley), The Cathedral Green, and the Quay (limited lights but maximum romantic energy).

This doubles as a festive activity and your daily exercise while you stand reminiscing and in awe of the Christmas spirit in Exeter.

4. Actually use your student house to be festive

If you’ve not got fairy lights tangled somewhere in your room, now is the time. Get your housemates together for:

A £5 Secret Santa where everyone buys the most chaotic items possible

A Christmas dinner where everyone chips in to help and someone no doubt sets the fire alarms off in the process

A movie night featuring Love Actually, The Holiday Elf, and something unhinged like The Princess Switch Three

A gingerbread house making competition

Your landlord may not fix the heating, but you can still be festive.

5. Escape the city and explore Devon’s wintry side

If you have half a day to step away from essay and exam stress, and the emotional stamina for it, you can visit:

Teignmouth for a quiet, cold beach walk

Dartmoor for dramatic windswept vibes

Exmouth for chips on the beach while seagulls threaten you

Fresh sea air will either cure your hangover or make it 10x worse. It’s a gamble. But nothing beats reconnecting with nature.

6. Support small businesses

Exeter is full of tiny independent shops that sell everything from vintage clothes to handmade candles. It’s ideal for buying presents for your parents who pretend they don’t mind you never calling. You can look on the quay side shops for some wholesome and sentimental gifts.

Plus it gives you an excuse to go shopping and spend most of your student loan on stuff you don’t need. But hey, it’s Christmas… I’m not here to judge.

7. Go to at least one Society ball

Exeter ball season is when the student population collectively decides it lives in Bridgerton. Every society—from Law to Lacrosse to that one niche society your mate joined for the vibes—puts on a Christmas ball.

Expect sparkly dresses, questionable tux rentals, a sit-down dinner everyone forgets about, and a playlist that is 90% ABBA. The real magic is everything surrounding the night: Outfit panic, group chat chaos, “we’ll pre responsibly this time” lies, and emotional declarations in toilet queues.

Go for the photobooth, definitely the prosecco, the drama, the memories you’ll laugh about later… or regret instantly. Either way, you can’t do Exeter properly without attending at least one.

8. Slow down and enjoy the chaotic calm before deadlines hit again

Exeter is genuinely magical around Christmas. Yes, it’s stressful. Yes, your seminar tutor will still expect you to do the reading. But the cosiness, the lights, the markets, the cafés, the whole vibe — it’s all worth soaking up.

Even if your bank account disagrees.