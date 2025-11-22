Tramlines festival partner with Sheffield foodbank to tease 2026 artists

Are we about to ‘spill the beans’ on the line-up?

13 hours ago

Hillsborough’s Tramlines music festival has teamed up with local S6 Foodbank to tease their upcoming 2026 line-up.

On Friday anyone was invited to head down to the foodbank and trade a donation for a tin of beans that would reveal a 2026 headliner.

Pia Scattergood from Tramlines said it was “great to see” a queue of donations on the morning of the event.

Many have already taken to social media to ‘spill the beans’, revealing Blossoms, Courteeners and Rick Astley will be performing at Tramlines 2026, amongst others.

But why beans? Last year’s line-up was teased similarly, with bottles of Sheffield’s own Henderson’s Relish sent out to reveal the big names on the bill.

Pia said: “It feels well within the spirit of Tramlines, and it’s a great opportunity to tackle food waste and support the foodbank.

“We’re really excited for everyone to see the full line-up, excited for the festival and get families and Sheffield involved.

The official first wave artists announcement will be released this Monday (24th November) at 6pm on Tramlines’ Instagram.

Alison Wise, communications consultant at the foodbank was given a sneak peak of the lineup, and said: “I have seen it, and I’m very very excited.

“Our job is to support the local community and one thing Tramlines does is also really support the local community.”

Despite the name, S6 foodbank has locations all over the city and is part of national foodbank network The Trussell Trust.

The charity has seen a stark increase in demand in the last few years, feeding around 150 a week pre-pandemic, to now over 1,500 people a week.

Alison said: “We actually had to move out of this location because it was too small, this is now just our cafe spot.

“Aside from donated items, we buy in bulk so the best way to support us and what we really need is cash donations.”

You can see what items the charity is in most need of on their website, as well as find out how to donate and to make a cash donation.