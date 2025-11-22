The Tab

Tramlines festival partner with Sheffield foodbank to tease 2026 artists

Are we about to ‘spill the beans’ on the line-up?

Isobel O'Mahony | News

Hillsborough’s Tramlines music festival has teamed up with local S6 Foodbank to tease their upcoming 2026 line-up.

On Friday anyone was invited to head down to the foodbank and trade a donation for a tin of beans that would reveal a 2026 headliner.

Pia Scattergood from Tramlines said it was “great to see” a queue of donations on the morning of the event.

Many have already taken to social media to ‘spill the beans’, revealing Blossoms, Courteeners and Rick Astley will be performing at Tramlines 2026, amongst others. 

But why beans? Last year’s line-up was teased similarly, with bottles of Sheffield’s own Henderson’s Relish sent out to reveal the big names on the bill. 

Pia said: “It feels well within the spirit of Tramlines, and it’s a great opportunity to tackle food waste and support the foodbank.

“We’re really excited for everyone to see the full line-up, excited for the festival and get families and Sheffield involved. 

The official first wave artists announcement will be released this Monday (24th November) at 6pm on Tramlines’ Instagram.

Alison Wise, communications consultant at the foodbank was given a sneak peak of the lineup, and said: “I have seen it, and I’m very very excited.

“Our job is to support the local community and one thing Tramlines does is also really support the local community.”

Despite the name, S6 foodbank has locations all over the city and is part of national foodbank network The Trussell Trust. 

The charity has seen a stark increase in demand in the last few years, feeding around 150 a week pre-pandemic, to now over 1,500 people a week.

Most Read

Bailey

We FINALLY have juicy details about Rebecca and Bailey’s post-MAFS split – it sounds hella messy

I’m A Celeb’s Jack Osbourne and mum Sharon both dragged this ‘sick’ celeb they cannot stand

Exactly what YouTuber Jack Doherty has been arrested for, and how long he faces in prison

Alison said: “We actually had to move out of this location because it was too small, this is now just our cafe spot.

“Aside from donated items, we buy in bulk so the best way to support us and what we really need is cash donations.”

You can see what items the charity is in most need of on their website, as well as find out how to donate and to make a cash donation. 

Isobel O'Mahony | News
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Inside Electric Sheffield as £2m renovations to former Leadmill building continue

Here’s which 2025 album you are according to your university degree

Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield’s newest student night out

Latest

We went to the University of Birmingham’s Performative Man Contest

Ffion Williams

What a fever dream

Tramlines festival partner with Sheffield foodbank to tease 2026 artists

Isobel O'Mahony

Are we about to ‘spill the beans’ on the line-up?

Here’s which London musical you should watch based on your King’s degree

Aleesha Naqvi

One for all the theatre lovers

What ‘The Land Beyond Oz’ from Wicked: For Good actually is, based on the original book

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so vague in the book

Hold on, is there a Wicked: For Good post-credit scene?

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Here’s the answer

How to stay uplifted this winter in Lancaster

Isabella Laithwaite

With the colder season also comes a change in mood, but here’s how to keep your spirits up

7 Hinge prompts you WILL see in Durham

May Thomson

We came up with the most Durham hinge prompts imaginable

A recap of Vogue Williams’ messy first marriage, long before Spencer Matthews

Hebe Hancock

She was married to another famous face

wicked final frame ending meaning glinda elphaba

The hidden meaning of the final frame of Wicked: For Good makes the ending even sadder

Claudia Cox

I really have been changed for good

I'm A Celeb

The cuckoo net worths of the I’m A Celeb cast proves who desperately needs that pay cheque

Kieran Galpin

Is this the poorest season yet?

We went to the University of Birmingham’s Performative Man Contest

Ffion Williams

What a fever dream

Tramlines festival partner with Sheffield foodbank to tease 2026 artists

Isobel O'Mahony

Are we about to ‘spill the beans’ on the line-up?

Here’s which London musical you should watch based on your King’s degree

Aleesha Naqvi

One for all the theatre lovers

What ‘The Land Beyond Oz’ from Wicked: For Good actually is, based on the original book

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

It’s so vague in the book

Hold on, is there a Wicked: For Good post-credit scene?

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

Here’s the answer

How to stay uplifted this winter in Lancaster

Isabella Laithwaite

With the colder season also comes a change in mood, but here’s how to keep your spirits up

7 Hinge prompts you WILL see in Durham

May Thomson

We came up with the most Durham hinge prompts imaginable

A recap of Vogue Williams’ messy first marriage, long before Spencer Matthews

Hebe Hancock

She was married to another famous face

wicked final frame ending meaning glinda elphaba

The hidden meaning of the final frame of Wicked: For Good makes the ending even sadder

Claudia Cox

I really have been changed for good

I'm A Celeb

The cuckoo net worths of the I’m A Celeb cast proves who desperately needs that pay cheque

Kieran Galpin

Is this the poorest season yet?