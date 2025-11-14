The Tab

Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield’s newest night out

Cheap drinks, great music and a ceiling that might upstage the DJ.

Lily Kerrison | Features

After months of anticipation, Sheffield’s long-awaited Hazy Club opened on Friday 7th November.

It has taken over the former building of CODE nightclub on Eyre Street, which closed in 2022.

The venue has been completely renovated, featuring a circular bar, VIP seating, and a standout lighting system above the dance floor. Its manager, Matt Watson, described the project as “a rollercoaster journey”, explaining that the club was transformed from an empty shell into the finished space students will now see.

Earlier this year he told The Sheffield Tab: “The city needs something a bit different. We’re looking to create a safe, inclusive and upbeat environment – and to bring a fresh energy to Sheffield.”

What’s on?

Hazy is open 11pm–5am, and tickets are available through the link in their Instagram bio via Fatsoma.

Club nights include:

KOKOMO Thursdays – a “student beach party”

LUXE Fridays – featuring house, disco and techno

LOCATION Saturdays – featuring R&B, commercial and main-room tunes

Opening night

I was invited down on behalf of The Sheffield Tab to see the opening night for myself. The club was busy and the ceiling lighting system was genuinely impressive – probably the most immersive setup you’ll find in Sheffield right now.

Drinks were also surprisingly affordable. Double spirit mixers were £3.95, and shots were 3 for £6, with prices dropping even further for student Thursdays! For students on a budget, this alone will feel like a win.

Most Read

Drake Von

‘Gay Bonnie Blue’ drops teaser for extreme 1,000 bottoms stunt, and this guy is first in the queue

The Selling Sunset cast members who have actually sold the most and least houses

Exposed: The MAFS UK 2025 cast who already have new partners since the show

Hazy Club is a fresh addition to Sheffield’s nightlife and if the opening is anything to go by, it’s only going to get busier.

Students – see you on the dance floor!

Follow The Sheffield Tab on InstagramTikTok, and Facebook for the latest news, guides, gossip, and memes from Sheffield and its universities.

Lily Kerrison | Features
RECOMMENDED READ

Pop in on friends: This simple Pringles QR code will be hugely helpful this Movember

Scan the mo to help a bro

Pringles

Read Next

Spud Bros Express opens in Sheffield city centre

Here’s your ultimate student bucket list for what to do in Sheffield this autumn

New plans to replace popular Sheffield nightclub announced

Latest

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

The ultimate guide to securing your perfect second year house in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Yes, there will still be houses available after Christmas.

Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield’s newest night out

Lily Kerrison

Cheap drinks, great music and a ceiling that might upstage the DJ.

Spud Bros Express opens in Sheffield city centre

Isobel O'Mahony

Some fans of the viral sensation queued overnight on Fargate

A ranking of the cosiest study spaces at UoB

Isabella Goodridge

Because autumnal essay season deserves a soft chair and a good vibe

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth after the Steven and Joe chaos blew up girls’ night completely

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I’ll never be in my villain era’

Lily Phillips

These normal dudes ‘cracked’ Lily Phillips at her recent stunt, so here are the intense videos

Kieran Galpin

I’d say the men were happy customers, but they were all wearing balaclavas

Fake Taxi creator reveals the grim reason they have to film filthy scenes abroad

Hebe Hancock

It makes sense actually

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

The ultimate guide to securing your perfect second year house in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Yes, there will still be houses available after Christmas.

Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield’s newest night out

Lily Kerrison

Cheap drinks, great music and a ceiling that might upstage the DJ.

Spud Bros Express opens in Sheffield city centre

Isobel O'Mahony

Some fans of the viral sensation queued overnight on Fargate

A ranking of the cosiest study spaces at UoB

Isabella Goodridge

Because autumnal essay season deserves a soft chair and a good vibe

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth after the Steven and Joe chaos blew up girls’ night completely

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I’ll never be in my villain era’

Lily Phillips

These normal dudes ‘cracked’ Lily Phillips at her recent stunt, so here are the intense videos

Kieran Galpin

I’d say the men were happy customers, but they were all wearing balaclavas

Fake Taxi creator reveals the grim reason they have to film filthy scenes abroad

Hebe Hancock

It makes sense actually