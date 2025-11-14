Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield’s newest night out

Cheap drinks, great music and a ceiling that might upstage the DJ.

After months of anticipation, Sheffield’s long-awaited Hazy Club opened on Friday 7th November.

It has taken over the former building of CODE nightclub on Eyre Street, which closed in 2022.

The venue has been completely renovated, featuring a circular bar, VIP seating, and a standout lighting system above the dance floor. Its manager, Matt Watson, described the project as “a rollercoaster journey”, explaining that the club was transformed from an empty shell into the finished space students will now see.

Earlier this year he told The Sheffield Tab: “The city needs something a bit different. We’re looking to create a safe, inclusive and upbeat environment – and to bring a fresh energy to Sheffield.”

What’s on?

Hazy is open 11pm–5am, and tickets are available through the link in their Instagram bio via Fatsoma.

Club nights include:

KOKOMO Thursdays – a “student beach party”

LUXE Fridays – featuring house, disco and techno

LOCATION Saturdays – featuring R&B, commercial and main-room tunes

Opening night

I was invited down on behalf of The Sheffield Tab to see the opening night for myself. The club was busy and the ceiling lighting system was genuinely impressive – probably the most immersive setup you’ll find in Sheffield right now.

Drinks were also surprisingly affordable. Double spirit mixers were £3.95, and shots were 3 for £6, with prices dropping even further for student Thursdays! For students on a budget, this alone will feel like a win.

Hazy Club is a fresh addition to Sheffield’s nightlife and if the opening is anything to go by, it’s only going to get busier.

Students – see you on the dance floor!

