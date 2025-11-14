The Tab

Spud Bros Express opens in Sheffield city centre

Some fans of the viral sensation queued overnight on Fargate

Isobel O'Mahony | News

Sheffield is now home to a branch of viral franchise SpudBros Express, after opening its Fargate store on Wednesday.

The jacket potato brand was co-founded by the ‘SpudBros’, brothers Jacob and Harley Nelson, whose videos from their Preston ‘hot-potato tram’ went viral on social media.

SpudBros Express Sheffield opened with a special event, fit with a ribbon cutting, dancing potato mascot, all spuds priced at 50p and toppings at 5p.

The high street was chocker with eager fans, with one even waiting overnight to be first in line.

On the menu was popular choices seen on social media like the chilli topped ‘Spudfather’ and the fancier take on cheese and beans, ‘Tram Classic’.

Regarding the Sheffield shop, ‘SpudBro’ Jacob Nelson said: “It’s a real pinch-me moment. A couple of years ago we were posting content from our tram in Preston, now, we’re supporting other business owners who believe in our values to build their own community-driven business. 

“That’s what our roll-out is about: local people building local success with our platform, training and support. There’s room for everyone to win, please keep supporting your local spud seller.”

With other restaurant locations in Liverpool and London, the brands expansion is done through franchising, with local business owners running and owning the store.

Boyd Baptist Wahr, Head of Strategic Operations at quick-delivery food company Taster, said: “We’ve been blown away by the number of franchisees who resonate with the SpudBros ethos of great food, good vibes and giving back and want to bring the SpudBros Express experience to their town. 

“It’s been a pleasure to work alongside entrepreneurs around the UK, like the brothers here in Sheffield, who are choosing to bring SpudBros to their communities. We can’t wait to welcome everyone to SpudBros Express on Fargate.”

The Fargate store carries the same family values as the original brand, being operated, funnily enough, by two Sheffield brothers.

At the launch, Jacob Nelson said: “This isn’t about us, this is about the family, the brothers, the staff over there.

“Make sure you enjoy every moment of this.”

SpudBro Express Sheffield is at 14 Fargate, S1 2HE, and is open 7 days a week 11am till 8pm.

Images via SpudBros

 

 

Maxton Hall season three is confirmed, as Ruby and James’ story looks even wilder than before

Suchismita Ghosh

It is going to be an emotional rollercoaster

selling the oc agent kaylee

Selling the OC agent Kaylee Ricciardi’s mysterious celeb connections, explored

Claudia Cox

She organises parties for A-listers at Coachella

ashtyn zerboni selling the oc jobs

Ashtyn Zerboni’s eight alleged jobs and careers before Selling The OC, thoroughly investigated

Claudia Cox

She was a server in a nightclub in 2024

The ultimate guide to securing your perfect second year house in Leeds

Lucy Eason

Yes, there will still be houses available after Christmas.

Hazy Club: Inside Sheffield’s newest night out

Lily Kerrison

Cheap drinks, great music and a ceiling that might upstage the DJ.

Spud Bros Express opens in Sheffield city centre

Isobel O'Mahony

Some fans of the viral sensation queued overnight on Fargate

A ranking of the cosiest study spaces at UoB

Isabella Goodridge

Because autumnal essay season deserves a soft chair and a good vibe

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth

MAFS UK cast shaded Julia-Ruth after the Steven and Joe chaos blew up girls’ night completely

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I’ll never be in my villain era’

Lily Phillips

These normal dudes ‘cracked’ Lily Phillips at her recent stunt, so here are the intense videos

Kieran Galpin

I’d say the men were happy customers, but they were all wearing balaclavas

Fake Taxi creator reveals the grim reason they have to film filthy scenes abroad

Hebe Hancock

It makes sense actually

