Lily Phillips details the ‘way too weird’ OnlyFans requests she refuses to film

We’ve heard about the OnlyFans content creator Lily Phillips fill jars with fluid and do “backdoor” marathons. You would think she would be okay with trying just about anything. However, Lily Phillips receives plenty of weird requests from her OnlyFans subscribers which are too gross even for her. She detailed to The Tab which genres of adult content she would never consider doing, and why.

Lily Phillips has also turned down “tons” of requests from OnlyFans users which “don’t sit well with [her] morals.”.

She won’t fulfil any request that requires her to behave as if she were younger than she is. “‘Why am I in ponytails, and you’re wanting me to act childish?’ Weird.” Although she’s made videos in which someone took on the role of a teacher, she wouldn’t consider filming any “schoolgirl” content which engaged with “age or childism”.

She continued: “Guys have asked for me to pretend to be dead, or like ‘Put a bag over your head, and pretend to suffocate!’ and things like that. That is way too weird for me.”

There seems to be an infestation on social media at the moment of parent and child duos who create OnlyFans content together. However, Lily would never consider making content with any family member. “Incest really isn’t my thing.

“I do have boundaries,” she said, “really heavy BDSM wouldn’t be something I would be into. As well, I’m not too dominant, so I wouldn’t feel comfortable doing the dominant vibe, because I just don’t think that’s a role I could play.”

Lily Phillips receives lots of requests on OnlyFans for weird “poo scenes” or “p*ss stuff”. She won’t film this, as content involving bodily fluids isn’t allowed on the site. Lily also refuses any requests that involve animals. In an email, somebody once offered her £30,000 to film a scene with an animal. She refused, since bestiality is illegal in the UK.

Featured images via @lilyphillip_s