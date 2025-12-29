Lily Phillips has no stunts planned for 2026 and instead shares baptism and huge career moves

1 hour ago

Lily Phillips has shared that she has no viral stunts or extreme challenges planned for 2026, and instead is getting baptised and focusing on other aspects of her career.

In 2025, Lily Phillips became known for her viral challenges. She started off by making a YouTube documentary sleeping with 100 men in a day, and then she didn’t stop. Following this there were “backdoor” challenges, sleeping with old people, and “s*x universities”. It’s all been quite out of control.

But now, speaking with The Tab, Lily Phillips has said 2026 could be a very different year for her. She’s shared new career plans and resolutions, and how she’s embracing religion going into the new year.

Lily told The Tab she has a few New Year’s resolutions and goals for the year. As well as sticking to her skincare and growing her hair (relatable), many of her goals are work-based. “I want to diversify my investments,” Lily explained. “Do reality TV, and I’d love to do stuff like daytime telly. Loose Women has always been one of my dreams. Definitely I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here! That would be so cool.

“I would also love to have my own calendar, I want to win an AVN [Adult Video News] Award, and just continue to grow. I also want to grow my American audience, so I’m going to be working over there a lot more.”

Lily has also revealed she is a Christian, and religion is going to be a big part of her year. Right now she’s got no stunts planned because Lily is preparing to be baptised in the days between Christmas and the New Year. Lily is Christian and has been baptised before, but has decided after the year she’s had, it’s the perfect time to be re-baptised before entering 2026.

