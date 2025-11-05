The ultimate bucket-list for students in Sheffield this autumn

7 hours ago

Whether you’re a fresher still exploring the city or a final year student in need of something new, here’s your go-to guide for autumnal inspo and making the most of the season, from comfort food to wholesome activities, all student-budget friendly.

Grab a pie at Nottingham House

If you haven’t been to Notty House yet, are you even a student in Sheffield? Now that the weather is getting colder, it’s the perfect time to try a pie with your pint, and with meat, veggie and even vegan options there’s something for everyone.

Try Hotpod Yoga

Autumn can be a difficult time with deadlines rolling in, look after your mindfulness and wellbeing with a calming hot-pod yoga sesh. Even offering a student membership, Hotpod Yoga Sheffield in the city centre is the perfect place to stretch away your uni stress.

Watch the sunset or star-gaze at Bole Hill

Take a break from the library nights and bring your mates, a blanket and maybe even a flask of hot chocolate for some late-night stargazing. It’s peaceful, free, and way better than spending a night-in at your laptop doing your seminar prep.

Pottery Painting

Get creative and embrace your artsy side with a chill pottery painting session with spots across the city like Fired Arts on Ecclesall Road and Pots to Paint in Broomhill. You get something cute for your room, plus it’s surprisingly therapeutic.

Order a Pumpkin Spiced Latte

Whether you’re obsessed or still pretending to hate it, the PSL is a seasonal rite of passage, and luckily Sheffield is packed with tons of indie cafes and coffee shops like Bon and Tamper Coffee all offering their take on the classic autumnal drink.

Check out Red Brick Market

Rainy day? Red Brick Market is the perfect place to go with over 100 indoor independent vendors selling everything from vintage clothes to quirky gifts – perfect to get a headstart on your Christmas shopping!

Botanical Gardens + Coffee Combo

Autumn turns Sheffield into a real-life Pinterest board with the falling leaves. Wrap up and go on a wholesome walk at the Botanical Gardens, you could even grab a coffee from Joni next door to keep you warm.

You don’t need to break the bank to destress, explore and make the most of everything the city has to offer this season. Big vibes, small budget – Sheffield’s got you covered this autumn.