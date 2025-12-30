The Tab

Man dies after assault in Cathays

Three men have been arrested in connection with his death

Olivia Griffin | News

A man has died following an assault in Cathays, South Wales Police have confirmed.

Officers were called to Pentyrch Street at around 6.15pm on Monday 22nd December, where 37-year-old Colm Marcus Boston had been found seriously injured.

Colm, who lived in the North Cardiff suburb of Heath, was taken to the University Hospital of Wales, where he died on Boxing Day.

According to WalesOnline, a South Wales Police spokesperson said Colm’s family are being supported by a family liaison officer.

Three men have been arrested as part of the investigation. A 51-year-old man from Mynachdy remains in custody, while a 47-year-old man from Adamsdown and a 60-year-old man from Cathays have been released on bail pending further enquiries. Police have not confirmed the offences the men were arrested on suspicion of committing.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Wells said: “Our heartfelt condolences are with Colm’s family and friends as they come to terms with their tragic loss. I would like to thank the community for the support they have provided to this investigation to date, and continue to urge anyone with information who is yet to speak to officers to come forward.”

The family of Colm have paid the following tribute: “Colm’s family and friends, we are devastated by his loss. Colm was a father, a son, a brother, a cousin, and a deeply loved friend to many across Cardiff and beyond.

“Colm lived a complex life, with its highs and lows, but he loved the people in his life fiercely and mattered greatly to so many. His loss has left a profound impact on all who knew him.

“Following the incident on Monday, 22 December, Colm sadly passed away in hospital on Boxing Day. We are being supported by a Family Liaison Officer and are grateful for the compassion shown to us during this incredibly difficult time.

“We would like to express our heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and doctors at University Hospital of Wales, who were absolutely amazing in their care, professionalism, and unwavering support of Colm and our family. Their kindness and dedication will never be forgotten.

“We thank everyone for their support, respect, and understanding as we come to terms with this devastating loss.” 

Police are appealing for CCTV and dash-cam footage from Maindy Road, Pentyrch Street, Whitchurch Road and Cathays Terrace, between 4pm and 6.30pm on Monday 22nd December. 

Footage and information can be submitted here. Alternatively, contact South Wales Police on 101, quoting reference 2500404113.

